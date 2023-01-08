Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Time travel back to 1988 - The Mimetics Framebuffer for the Amiga Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGo48i-SKrg
Adrian's Digital Basement: The "self healing" Amiga 500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFHWywp46f4
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay AMIGAMERS Junior's Great Adventure - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06jsjdaVlFA&t=14s
Be the Castle Master of your domain! Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 384
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwYLTP53VBc
Amiten TV: Santa Claus Xmas Season 2022 CD32 Version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3BZm99bOxU
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | CANNON FODDER (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Dne1NUo_ac
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | WALKER (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83W5MkZPIdc
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 tower no chip ram p2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoNMVbQTMfA
CRG: Two Amiga SICK-hundreds. PART 1 - testing and repair of the first one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5hv-TD3ihE
EORetro: Amiga 1000 - Ein kurzer Nachtrag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVQ1Om0FiGw
Last Ninja 4 Game Over (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Game Over Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jGUqe1UX2w
Hold and Modify: Networking Your Amiga Makes You A Hero!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwy9L3NCPpw
Hold and Modify: Modern SMB Network Support for Amiga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bu6ddO7QfXo
Plutos Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiVD15yv7Ko
Epic Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGtEqBex2-E
Alien Syndrome Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FauVOn2P24k
Stratego (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSHYJng8GkI
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Commodore A590 with swappable harddisks? Refurb, mod, Jazdrive?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UubqCZULks
RetroGamingMusic: Most played Castlevania song? Bloody Tears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2A0X5ZsvWE
RetroMatze: Alien Breed 3D (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D4reVb0Chs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vectra - Repo (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llCvlaIHcbM
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Decept - New Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqw973rbhRo
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sonic - Irrepressible (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIcQkY9Gi4k
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Ram Jam and Italian Bad Boys - The Groove (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5EZKfXJVTE
Thomaniac: #1953 Amiga Time!...Mike the magic Dragon: Wer braucht schon ein zweites Level?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lw_z7mA7xJc
Published 08.01.2023
