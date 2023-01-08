Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Time travel back to 1988 - The Mimetics Framebuffer for the Amiga ReviewAdrian's Digital Basement: The "self healing" Amiga 500AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay AMIGAMERS Junior's Great Adventure - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoBe the Castle Master of your domain! Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 384Amiten TV: Santa Claus Xmas Season 2022 CD32 VersionCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | CANNON FODDER (1993)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | WALKER (1993)Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 tower no chip ram p2CRG: Two Amiga SICK-hundreds. PART 1 - testing and repair of the first one.EORetro: Amiga 1000 - Ein kurzer NachtragLast Ninja 4 Game Over (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Game Over Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Networking Your Amiga Makes You A Hero!Hold and Modify: Modern SMB Network Support for Amiga!Plutos Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageEpic Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAlien Syndrome Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageStratego (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Commodore A590 with swappable harddisks? Refurb, mod, Jazdrive?!RetroGamingMusic: Most played Castlevania song? Bloody TearsRetroMatze: Alien Breed 3D (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vectra - Repo (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Decept - New Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sonic - Irrepressible (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Ram Jam and Italian Bad Boys - The Groove (1991)Thomaniac: #1953 Amiga Time!...Mike the magic Dragon: Wer braucht schon ein zweites Level?