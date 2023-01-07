 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 07.01.2023 - 12:12 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Tank Buster - [new] - (Kingsoft) done by Psygore - Info
Elvira - Mistress of the Dark - [fixed] - (Horrorsoft/Accolade) sountracker replay routine fixed (dma wait, audio volume), ntsc option support - Info
Bard's Tale 2 - [improved] - The Destiny Knight</a> - (Interplay) DMA wait in replayer fixed, manual and solution included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/BardsTale2.html]Info
Pinball Mania - [improved] - (21st Century Entertainment) supports another version - Info
Space Ace - [improved] - (Ready Soft) 3 versions supported now, all versions supported in V1.1 work again (V1.2 update broke support for one version) - Info
Dungeon Master - [improved] - (FTL/Software Heaven) supports more versions, fixed graphical issued - Info
Bards Tale - [fixed] - (Interplay) imager fixed, manual included - Info
Sink or Swim - [updated] - (Zeppelin Games/Odysseus Software) patch rewritten, real files used, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, interrupts fixed - Info - Image
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page