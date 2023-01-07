WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Tank Buster - [new] - (Kingsoft) done by Psygore - Info
Elvira - Mistress of the Dark - [fixed] - (Horrorsoft/Accolade) sountracker replay routine fixed (dma wait, audio volume), ntsc option support - Info
Bard's Tale 2 - [improved] - The Destiny Knight</a> - (Interplay) DMA wait in replayer fixed, manual and solution included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/BardsTale2.html]Info
Pinball Mania - [improved] - (21st Century Entertainment) supports another version - Info
Space Ace - [improved] - (Ready Soft) 3 versions supported now, all versions supported in V1.1 work again (V1.2 update broke support for one version) - Info
Dungeon Master - [improved] - (FTL/Software Heaven) supports more versions, fixed graphical issued - Info
Bards Tale - [fixed] - (Interplay) imager fixed, manual included - Info
Sink or Swim - [updated] - (Zeppelin Games/Odysseus Software) patch rewritten, real files used, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, interrupts fixed - Info - Image
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 07.01.2023 - 12:12 by AndreasM
