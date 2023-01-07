Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
hdaudio_ahi.lha - driver/audio - 6.9 - 242 KB - 31.12.2022 - Generic HD audio driver for AmigaOS4
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.1 - 4 MB - 02.01.2023 - Multi-game Character Editor
tipografia.lha - graphics/misc - 1.2 - 3 MB - 30.12.2022 - Generator of printable signs using TrueType symbol
amicygnix-base-src.lha - network/misc - 1.7 - 22 MB - 05.01.2023 - Sources of the AmiCygnix base package
amicygnix-base.lha - network/misc - 1.7 - 148 MB - 05.01.2023 - An Unix/X11 environment for AmigaOS 4
amicygnix-tools-src.lha - network/misc - 1.7 - 3 MB - 05.01.2023 - Sources of the AmiCygnix tools package
amicygnix-tools.lha - network/misc - 1.7 - 95 MB - 05.01.2023 - Extension package for AmiCygnix, an Unix environment for AmigaOS 4
amicygnix-x11-src.lha - network/misc - X11R6.3 - 67 MB - 05.01.2023 - Sources of the basic X11 system of AmiCygnix 1.7
exutil.lha - utility/misc - 1.1.3 - 2 MB - 03.01.2023 - An exif based batch renamer
snoopdos_ita.lha - utility/misc - 3.11 - 19 KB - 31.12.2022 - Italian catalog file for SnoopDos
zmakebas.lha - utility/misc - 1.8.0 - 113 KB - 05.01.2023 - Make ZX Spectrum .TAP from BASIC text
image2pdf.lha - utility/text/convert - 1.3 - 6 MB - 04.01.2023 - Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
