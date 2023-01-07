Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal zmakebas_1.8.0.lha (Files/Convert) 59 KB / Jan 06 2023
Bernd Assenmacher Image2PDF_1.3.lha (Graphics/Convert) 6 MB / Jan 04 2023
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.1.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jan 03 2023
Serkan Dursun Lookup_1.0.lha (Network/TCP) 9 KB / Jan 03 2023
Ulrich Beckers Exutil_1.1.3.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Jan 03 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.8.lha (Network/Web) 28 MB / Jan 03 2023
Encore ENCORE_Morphoza_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 11 MB / Jan 02 2023
Encore ENCORE_Morphobia_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 14 MB / Jan 02 2023
Encore ENCORE_Morphilia_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 16 MB / Jan 02 2023
Encore ENCORE_Morphever_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 19 MB / Jan 02 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Croatia.lha (System/Country) 265 B / Jan 01 2023
Stefan Haubenthal pdp10-its-disassembler.lha (Development/Cross) 7 MB / Jan 01 2023
Jörg Renkert AmiBrixx_2.2.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 31 2022
Domenico Lattanzi Tipografia_1.2.lha (Office/DTP) 2 MB / Dec 30 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 07.01.2023 - 12:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page