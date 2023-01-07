 

 

 

Last Magazine

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 07.01.2023 - 12:12 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Stefan Haubenthal Image zmakebas_1.8.0.lha (Files/Convert) 59 KB / Jan 06 2023
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Image2PDF_1.3.lha (Graphics/Convert) 6 MB / Jan 04 2023
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image MCE_14.1.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jan 03 2023
Image Serkan Dursun Image Lookup_1.0.lha (Network/TCP) 9 KB / Jan 03 2023
Image Ulrich Beckers Image Exutil_1.1.3.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Jan 03 2023
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Wayfarer_4.8.lha (Network/Web) 28 MB / Jan 03 2023
Image Encore Image ENCORE_Morphoza_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 11 MB / Jan 02 2023
Image Encore Image ENCORE_Morphobia_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 14 MB / Jan 02 2023
Image Encore Image ENCORE_Morphilia_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 16 MB / Jan 02 2023
Image Encore Image ENCORE_Morphever_1.2.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 19 MB / Jan 02 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Croatia.lha (System/Country) 265 B / Jan 01 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image pdp10-its-disassembler.lha (Development/Cross) 7 MB / Jan 01 2023
Image Jörg Renkert Image AmiBrixx_2.2.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 31 2022
Image Domenico Lattanzi Image Tipografia_1.2.lha (Office/DTP) 2 MB / Dec 30 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page