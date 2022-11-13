Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alles Spielkram: Zerlegen eines Amiga 500 und mehr - Basics ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAlles Spielkram: STARDUST - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Fright Night - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Megafrog - Commodore Amiga - 720F-15 Strike Eagle II Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 376BBSindex: #BBSindexLIVE Stream S04E02BBSindex: BBS News .:. 11 // 2022BBSindex: Amiga 37: Videobericht mit Interviews und mehr!BIOSJERBIL: Gray at the Amiwest DevCon 2022BIOSJERBIL: Sokianos at the Amiwest DevCon 2022BIOSJERBIL: Crow at the Amiwest DevCon 2022BIOSJERBIL: After the dinner presentations - Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Dancing... Video Toaster style -- Amiwest Show 2022Chris Edwards Restoration: Want a Super fast Amiga? The BFG9060 128mb 100mhz CPU and MoRe!Doc Mnemonic: Intro + effects | Cruise for a Corpse | AmigaDragonBox Shop: DragonBox Shop News - Wo wir solange waren und ein kurzer Blick auf neue ProdukteFormula: MorphOS Setup Guide for PowerPC mac & Amiga IntegrationGerion79: Castlevania (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieHold and Modify: 68060 Rescue! PLUS a NEW CPU card for Amiga!Kjell Baut: Atari Knabber Falcon, Amiga 1200 und Amiga 600 Bretter.Twinworld: Land of Vision (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by Lemon Amiga.comMs Mad Lemon: VHS Amiga Special - Genlock, Electronics, Setup and RepairsOMEGA12001: AmigaONE X1000: When sun is risingProjekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 09 - Nervige KatastrophenRetro Recipes: 4K Commodore Amiga 500 TV Commercial (1991) AI UpscaleRETURN-Magazin: RETURN Sonderausgabe 1 Das große Amiga SonderheftRMC - The Cave: We Must Save These Amiga 500 Hard Disks | Part 2 | Trash to Treasurertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cytax - Weekend Coding (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Dictators - Necromancy (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Stolen Demos V.007 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Upfront - Plastic Passion (1991)Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Red41 The Silent Death=- unreleased/alpha versionScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Ace - Battle Over The Sea (2022) - Commodore AmigaThomaniac: #1922 Amiga Time!...Detector: Wenn man weiß wie es geht, ist es nicht schlecht. [Amiga]Thomaniac: #1924 Der CD-RUMtreiber #69: Aminet 21 #03 [Amiga]