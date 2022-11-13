Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alles Spielkram: Zerlegen eines Amiga 500 und mehr - Basics ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGmTwmEnfJM
Alles Spielkram: STARDUST - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YD7usJkNqA
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Fright Night - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WAfnKqaYtI&t=13s
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Megafrog - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7SRl75brcI
F-15 Strike Eagle II Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 376
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfdfZoIqj34
BBSindex: #BBSindexLIVE Stream S04E02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7peqqd3in8
BBSindex: BBS News .:. 11 // 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=288kvtg9srE
BBSindex: Amiga 37: Videobericht mit Interviews und mehr!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXSk0EuF7Y8&t=682s
BIOSJERBIL: Gray at the Amiwest DevCon 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehYQASajmHU
BIOSJERBIL: Sokianos at the Amiwest DevCon 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgcXSdHFcWs
BIOSJERBIL: Crow at the Amiwest DevCon 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7_FJUoQ89o
BIOSJERBIL: After the dinner presentations - Amiwest Show 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsbCr-Kc9Tw
BIOSJERBIL: Dancing... Video Toaster style -- Amiwest Show 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jM-AThgB9Xk
Chris Edwards Restoration: Want a Super fast Amiga? The BFG9060 128mb 100mhz CPU and MoRe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eILgsr6VO5A
Doc Mnemonic: Intro + effects | Cruise for a Corpse | Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s_XjBOh120
DragonBox Shop: DragonBox Shop News - Wo wir solange waren und ein kurzer Blick auf neue Produkte
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0Rz_kvYamc
Formula: MorphOS Setup Guide for PowerPC mac & Amiga Integration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeQsbF8609w
Gerion79: Castlevania (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9lUO__6q7A
Hold and Modify: 68060 Rescue! PLUS a NEW CPU card for Amiga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDmoVOcINF0
Kjell Baut: Atari Knabber Falcon, Amiga 1200 und Amiga 600 Bretter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tsv2j9FC6Fo
Twinworld: Land of Vision (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by Lemon Amiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ia8hWdGNgQ
Ms Mad Lemon: VHS Amiga Special - Genlock, Electronics, Setup and Repairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep142uDm2GQ
OMEGA12001: AmigaONE X1000: When sun is rising
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDI3trd92eY
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 09 - Nervige Katastrophen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNGlqHa5Q_8
Retro Recipes: 4K Commodore Amiga 500 TV Commercial (1991) AI Upscale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aavn7gmI7To
RETURN-Magazin: RETURN Sonderausgabe 1 Das große Amiga Sonderheft
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAqIQn4oIlA
RMC - The Cave: We Must Save These Amiga 500 Hard Disks | Part 2 | Trash to Treasure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHkIt-e9u0Q
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cytax - Weekend Coding (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zw9X-9g3nGY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Dictators - Necromancy (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUL9QNGBuvg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Stolen Demos V.007 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwkW-27KLiM
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Upfront - Plastic Passion (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydDaWtXJDUQ
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Red41 The Silent Death=- unreleased/alpha version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puAoFIyOLs0
Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Ace - Battle Over The Sea (2022) - Commodore Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgGSCzI5ffk
Thomaniac: #1922 Amiga Time!...Detector: Wenn man weiß wie es geht, ist es nicht schlecht. [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dd5JwMmmMl4
Thomaniac: #1924 Der CD-RUMtreiber #69: Aminet 21 #03 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72v7I7CdQNg
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 13.11.2022 - 10:48
