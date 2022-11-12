 

 

 

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 12.11.2022 - 10:42 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Aliex - [improved] - (Trojan) vbi fixed, new install script - Info
Cyber Assault - [improved] - (Trojan) supports another version, vbi fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Allo 'Allo - [improved] - (Alternative) supports another version - Info
Spellbound! - [new] - (Lander Software) done by CFou! - Info
Hoversprint - [new] - (Exentrix) done by CFou! - Info
Mike The Magic Dragon - [new] - (Kingsoft) done by CFou! - Info
Lancaster - [new] - (Showroom dummies ) done by CFou! - Info
Gilbert - [new] - Escape From Drill</a> - (Enigma Variations) done by CFou! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/GilbertEscapeFromDrill.html]Info
Titan - [improved] - (Titus) 68000 quitkey, trainer added, stack relocated, new install script - Info
The Famous Five - [new] - (Enigma Variations) done by CFou! - Info
Monkey Business - [new] - (Other Valley ) done by CFou! - Info
Arena - [improved] - (Psygnosis) imager fixed, 68000 quitkey, less chip memory required, stack relocated, new install script & manual included - Info
Hunter - [improved] - (Activision) using fast memory, demo fixed - Info
Devil's Temple - [improved] - (Geezer Games) supports another version, hints and icons added - Info - Image
Bubble Ghost - [new] - (ERE) done by CFou! - Info
Awesome - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) QuitKey fixed - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

