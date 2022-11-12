Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
drawing_dt.lha - datatype/image - 53.9 - 380 KB - 06.11.2022 - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes
portable.lha - development/language - r6 - 13 MB - 08.11.2022 - E compiler, r6 (07.11.2022)
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.2 - 5 MB - 06.11.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
animwebconverter.lha - graphics/misc - 5.00 - 2 MB - 07.11.2022 - A web anim tool
hwp_xlsx.lha - library/hollywood - 1.0 - 1 MB - 05.11.2022 - Hollywood plugin to create and edit XLSX documents
noclick.lha - utility/misc - 2.0 - 8 KB - 05.11.2022 - Multiplatform NoClick enabler
setpointer.lha - utility/shell - 0.0 - 13 KB - 08.11.2022 - A way to set the pointer at boottime
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
