Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
MrZammler iGame_2.2.0.lha (Games/Launcher) 314 KB / Nov 11 2022
Many developpers Chrysalis_3.17r2_MicroAlchimie.iso (Chrysalis) 986 MB / Nov 11 2022
BeWorld bePlayer_1.5.lha (Audio/Players) 32 MB / Nov 11 2022
Encore ENCORE_Morphever_1.1.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 46 MB / Nov 11 2022
Christopher Handley PortablE_r6.lha (Development/E) 13 MB / Nov 10 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.2.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Nov 08 2022
Stefan Haubenthal clzip_1.13.lha (Files/Archive) 267 KB / Nov 08 2022
J.C. Herran Martin AnimWebConverter_5.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Nov 07 2022
Jedi PegasosJedi.jpeg (Hardware/Pegasos2) 905 KB / Nov 07 2022
Carsten Siegner CloudDav_1.81.lha (Network/Streaming) 758 KB / Nov 06 2022
AmiBlitz Team AmiBlitz_3.9.8.lha (Development/AmiBlitz) 10 MB / Nov 06 2022
Patrik Axelsson NoClick_2.0.lha (Misc) 7 KB / Nov 06 2022
Aigor pForth_28-BE-32.zip (Development/C) 419 KB / Nov 06 2022
Philippe Rimauro X-Mass_2.0.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 69 KB / Nov 06 2022
Bernd Assenmacher image2pdf_1.0.lha (Graphics/Convert) 1 MB / Nov 06 2022
Andreas Falkenhahn HWP_XLSX_1.0.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 1 MB / Nov 05 2022
jPV^RNO SnesMUI_0.2.lha (Emulation) 2 MB / Nov 05 2022
BeWorld ScummVM_2.6.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 115 MB / Nov 05 2022
Stefan Kleinheinrich PastePass_1.10_beta.lha (System/Utilities) 71 KB / Nov 04 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 12.11.2022 - 10:42 by AndreasM
Back to previous page