The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 12.11.2022 - 10:42 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image MrZammler Image iGame_2.2.0.lha (Games/Launcher) 314 KB / Nov 11 2022
Image Many developpers Image Chrysalis_3.17r2_MicroAlchimie.iso (Chrysalis) 986 MB / Nov 11 2022
Image BeWorld Image bePlayer_1.5.lha (Audio/Players) 32 MB / Nov 11 2022
Image Encore Image ENCORE_Morphever_1.1.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 46 MB / Nov 11 2022
Image Christopher Handley Image PortablE_r6.lha (Development/E) 13 MB / Nov 10 2022
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_29.2.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Nov 08 2022
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image clzip_1.13.lha (Files/Archive) 267 KB / Nov 08 2022
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image AnimWebConverter_5.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Nov 07 2022
Image Jedi Image PegasosJedi.jpeg (Hardware/Pegasos2) 905 KB / Nov 07 2022
Image Carsten Siegner Image CloudDav_1.81.lha (Network/Streaming) 758 KB / Nov 06 2022
Image AmiBlitz Team Image AmiBlitz_3.9.8.lha (Development/AmiBlitz) 10 MB / Nov 06 2022
Image Patrik Axelsson Image NoClick_2.0.lha (Misc) 7 KB / Nov 06 2022
Image Aigor Image pForth_28-BE-32.zip (Development/C) 419 KB / Nov 06 2022
Image Philippe Rimauro Image X-Mass_2.0.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 69 KB / Nov 06 2022
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image image2pdf_1.0.lha (Graphics/Convert) 1 MB / Nov 06 2022
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image HWP_XLSX_1.0.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 1 MB / Nov 05 2022
Image jPV^RNO Image SnesMUI_0.2.lha (Emulation) 2 MB / Nov 05 2022
Image BeWorld Image ScummVM_2.6.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 115 MB / Nov 05 2022
Image Stefan Kleinheinrich Image PastePass_1.10_beta.lha (System/Utilities) 71 KB / Nov 04 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

