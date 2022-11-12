Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Classic Board Games - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Civilization - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Civilization - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Minky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Road Rash - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Road Rash - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rody VI - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody VI - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock II: Son Of Chuck - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chuck Rock II: Son Of Chuck - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Chuck Rock II: Son Of Chuck - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chuck Rock - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chip's Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chess Champion 2175 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chess Champion 2175 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chart Attack - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Road Rash - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Road Rash - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rody VI - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody VI - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody VI - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Challenger - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Celtic Legends - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Castlevania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Carnage (Zeppelin Platinum) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carnage (Zeppelin Platinum) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Captive - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Captain Blood - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Captain Blood - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Cap'n Carnage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cap'n Carnage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cap'n Carnage - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cannon Fodder 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cannon Fodder 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cadaver - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Winning 5 - Update the Game manual comments -
Winning 5 - Upload 1 Game manual -
Speller Bee - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Spell Bound - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Play and Read Vol. 2: Prof Looks At Words - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play and Read Vol. 2: Prof Looks At Words - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Puzzle Storybook, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Sprachraetsel Spanisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Update the game page - CDTV - 1990
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Read With AstÃ©rix: The Secret Weapon - Update the game page - CDTV
Read With AstÃ©rix: AstÃ©rix And Son - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Maths Mania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Nations Of The World: Europe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Canada - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Australia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Winning 5 - Update the game page -
Winning 5 - Upload 6 Disk scan pictures -
Siedler, Die - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the game page - AGA
Burntime - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Burntime - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bump 'n' Burn - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Bump 'n' Burn - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Bump 'n' Burn - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bully's Sporting Darts - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bully's Sporting Darts - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bug Bomber - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bug Bomber - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bug Bomber - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bubba 'n' Stix - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Brian The Lion - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Breathless - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bombuzal - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Bombuzal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Body Blows - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Body Blows - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bobo / Stir Crazy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bob's Bad Day - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bob's Bad Day - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bob's Bad Day - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blues Brothers, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blues Brothers, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blasteroids - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blasteroids - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Tiger - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Tiger - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bitmap Brothers Volume 1, The - Update the game page -
Birds Of Prey / F-117A Aggressor / Hawk / X - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bionic Commando - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Billiards II Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill's Tomato Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI CM2 Passage - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 Maths - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 6Ã¨me Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 6Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 6Ã¨me Anglais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 6Ã¨me Anglais - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 6Ã¨me Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Maths: 11/12 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 6Ã¨me Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 6Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 11/12 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 6Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 6Ã¨me Anglais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac Blanc - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 Passage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM2 Passage - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Maths: 14/15 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 3Ã¨me Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 5Ã¨me Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI French: 14/15 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 3Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI French: 13/14 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 4Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI French: 12/13 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 5Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 3Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 13/14 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 4Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 5Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE2 Passage - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac MathÃ©matiques C-E - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac MathÃ©matiques C-E - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac Histoire - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac Histoire - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac Histoire - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac GÃ©ographie - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac GÃ©ographie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac GÃ©ographie - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac Blanc - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adibac Blanc - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 Passage - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 Passage - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE2 Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE2 Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE2 Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 Passage - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 Passage - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE1 FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE2 FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me Anglais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me Anglais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 4Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 4Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 4Ã¨me Anglais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 4Ã¨me Anglais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 3Ã¨me Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 3Ã¨me Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 3Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 3Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 3Ã¨me Anglais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 3Ã¨me Anglais - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 Maths - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CE2 FranÃ§ais - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Knightmare (Mindscape) - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Knightmare (Mindscape) - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Football Champ / I Play Football Champ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Concordance Des Temps, La - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Ordicode - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Ordicode - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1991
Educom - Create one new publisher page
Test Prawa Jazdy 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Test Prawa Jazdy 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Test Prawa Jazdy 1.5 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Test Prawa Jazdy 1.5 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Boo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
10 Out Of 10 Driving Test - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
