Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha - 3.32 - mus/play - 407K - MPEG audio player with GUI - (readme)
AmigaAMP3.lha - 3.32 - mus/play - 1.9M - Multi format audio player with GUI - (readme)
HWP_XLSX.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 1.5M - Create and edit XLSX documents - (readme)
LN4Lv8.lha - - mods/misc - 4.5M - 4ch LN4 Lv8 track by HKvalhe - (readme)
NoClick.lha - 2.0 - disk/misc - 8K - Multiplatform NoClick enabler - (readme)
pforth.zip - 28-BE/32 - dev/lang - 420K - Portable ANS-like Forth written in ANSI C - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 4.2 beta: - util/misc - 2.4M - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
X-Mass.ACEpansion.lha - 2.0 - misc/emu - 69K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.2 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.2 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
CloudDav_1.81.lha - 1.81 - comm/net - 759K - A WebDav client - (readme)
iGame.lha - v2.2.0 - util/misc - 315K - Frontend for WHDLoad - (readme)
Image2PDF.lha - 1.0 - util/conv - 1.5M - convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF - (readme)
SnesMUI.lha - 0.2 - misc/emu - 2.5M - MUI interface for Snes9x emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.2 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 207K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22 - (readme)
clzip.lha - 1.13 - util/pack - 267K - Data (de)compressor like gzip or bzip2 - (readme)
7mezzoplus.lha - - game/wb - 328K - Popular Italian Christmas game - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.4M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
hippoplayerupdate.lha - 2.55 - mus/play - 374K - Updated HippoPlayer - (readme)
Mattonite.lha - 20221109 - game/actio - 973K - Arkanoid like PAL game almost finished - (readme)
MinedField.lha - fourth uplo... - game/think - 30K - a Windows alike game for the Amiga - (readme)
modifile.lha - - dev/amos - 74K - File modifier written by AMOSPro - (readme)
PortablE.lha - r6 - dev/e - 13M - E compiler, r6 finished release - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 12.11.2022 - 10:42 by AndreasM
Back to previous page