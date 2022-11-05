WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Spitting Image - [improved] - (Domark) imager fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Running Man - [improved] - (Grandslam) 68000 quitkey, trainer and intro skip added, manual included - Info
Passing Shot - [improved] - (Imageworks) supports another version, 68000 quitkey, new imager and install script, docs added - Info
Colorbuster - [improved] - (Indian Software) made 68000 compatibÃle, new install script - Info
Golden Axe - [improved] - (Virgin) joystick controls improved, more CD32 buttons added - Info
Shadow Warriors - [fixed] - (Ocean) imager corrected - Info
Lollypop - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts/Softgold) new imager, access fault fixed, stack relocated, less chip memory required, new install script - Info
Epic - [improved] - (Ocean) caches enabled, uses fast memory, supports more versions, music fixed, added manual and solution - Info
Quasar Wars - [improved] - (Light Designs) 68000 support, added 3-button joystick support - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 05.11.2022 - 09:59 by AndreasM
Back to previous page