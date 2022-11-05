Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
ht.lha - audio/edit - 1.9 - 964 KB - 29.10.2022 - Multichannel chiptune tracker, based on AHX
warptiffdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.12 - 562 KB - 31.10.2022 - TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype V45.12
warpwebpdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.4 - 298 KB - 31.10.2022 - WebP image datatype V45.4
spotless.lha - development/debug - 2.1.0 - 9 MB - 29.10.2022 - Your favorite debugging tool
libflac.lha - development/library/audio - 1.4.2 - 2 MB - 01.11.2022 - Free Lossless Audio Codec
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.5 - 2 MB - 02.11.2022 - SDK for AmiSSL
epson_colour_46.lha - driver/printer - 1.0 - 46 KB - 31.10.2022 - 24 bit Epson Stylus Driver for WB V46.00
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.6.1 - 169 MB - 01.11.2022 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.6.1 - 105 MB - 01.11.2022 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.5 - 3 MB - 02.11.2022 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
sdl2.lha - library/misc - 2.24.0 - 7 MB - 02.11.2022 - Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
sacrificiopagano.lha - utility/misc - 1.80 - 6 MB - 28.10.2022 - Magic Tool
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 05.11.2022
