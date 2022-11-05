Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Kleinheinrich PastePass_1.10_beta.lha (System/Utilities) 71 KB / Nov 04 2022
Philippe Rimauro Nova_1.2.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 10 KB / Nov 03 2022
AmiSSL Open Source Team AmiSSL_5.5-68k.lha (Network/SSL) 3 MB / Nov 02 2022
Carsten Siegner CloudDav_1.8.lha (Network/Streaming) 750 KB / Nov 02 2022
J.C. Herran Martin VirtualVoodooJob_2.0.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Oct 31 2022
J.C. Herran Martin SacrificioPagano_1.80.lha (Misc) 5 MB / Oct 28 2022
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.3.lha (Network/Web) 28 MB / Oct 28 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 05.11.2022 - 09:59 by AndreasM
