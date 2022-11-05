 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 05.11.2022 - 09:59 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Devil's Temple - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Geezer Games - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Devil's Temple - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Martin Erikkson (DJ Metune) - Create one new artist page
Ian Ford (Hoffman) - Create one new artist page
Kristof Romagnoli (TenShu) - Create one new artist page
Geezer Games - Create one new publisher page
NEONnoir - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2022
NEONnoir - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2022
Mass Produced Games - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
NEONnoir - Update the game page - AGA - 2022
steamknight (Massimo Loi) - Update the artist page
NEONnoir - Create one new game page - AGA - 2022
MatÃ­as Sosa - Create one new artist page
SandySketches - Create one new artist page
Mass Produced Games - Create one new publisher page
steamknight (Massimo Loi) - Create one new artist page
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Trojan - Update the publisher page
Championship Manager '93 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Championship Manager Italia '95 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager Italia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Time Of Reckoning - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
Malice - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crossword Wizard / KidsCross - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 BASIC Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Dylan Dog 17: Il Cimitero Dimenticato - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dylan Dog 16: Fantasmi - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dylan Dog 15: Inferni - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 14: Il Bosco Degli Assassini - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 13: I Killers Venuti Dal Buio - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 12: Il Lungo Addio - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 11: Il Marchio Rosso - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 10: I Vampiri - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 09: Il Male - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 08: La Clessidra Di Pietra - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 07: Gente Che Scompare - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 06: Maelstrom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 05: La Mummia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 04: Ombre - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 03: Storia Di Nessuno - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 02: Ritorno Al Crepuscolo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 01: La Regina Delle Tenebre - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Architecture 1: Future Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1988
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Go - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Bar Games - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bar Games - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Abandoned Places 2 - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Steigar - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Amiga Gold Hits 1 - Update the Game manual comments -
Amiga Gold Hits 1 - Upload 1 Game manual -
Triad Volume 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Triad Volume 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Heroes - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Heroes - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fantasy Pak - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page