Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Devil's Temple - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Geezer Games - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Devil's Temple - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Devil's Temple - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Martin Erikkson (DJ Metune) - Create one new artist page
Ian Ford (Hoffman) - Create one new artist page
Kristof Romagnoli (TenShu) - Create one new artist page
Geezer Games - Create one new publisher page
NEONnoir - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2022
NEONnoir - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2022
Mass Produced Games - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
NEONnoir - Update the game page - AGA - 2022
steamknight (Massimo Loi) - Update the artist page
NEONnoir - Create one new game page - AGA - 2022
MatÃas Sosa - Create one new artist page
SandySketches - Create one new artist page
Mass Produced Games - Create one new publisher page
steamknight (Massimo Loi) - Create one new artist page
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Trojan - Update the publisher page
Championship Manager '93 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Championship Manager Italia '95 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager Italia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Time Of Reckoning - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
Malice - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crossword Wizard / KidsCross - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 BASIC Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Dylan Dog 17: Il Cimitero Dimenticato - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dylan Dog 16: Fantasmi - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dylan Dog 15: Inferni - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 14: Il Bosco Degli Assassini - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 13: I Killers Venuti Dal Buio - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 12: Il Lungo Addio - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 11: Il Marchio Rosso - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 10: I Vampiri - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 09: Il Male - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 08: La Clessidra Di Pietra - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 07: Gente Che Scompare - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 06: Maelstrom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 05: La Mummia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 04: Ombre - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 03: Storia Di Nessuno - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 02: Ritorno Al Crepuscolo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 01: La Regina Delle Tenebre - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Architecture 1: Future Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1988
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Go - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Go - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Bar Games - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bar Games - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Abandoned Places 2 - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Steigar - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Amiga Gold Hits 1 - Update the Game manual comments -
Amiga Gold Hits 1 - Upload 1 Game manual -
Triad Volume 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Triad Volume 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Heroes - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Heroes - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fantasy Pak - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 05.11.2022 - 09:59 by AndreasM
