Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiQuake_AGA.lha - 1.35 - game/shoot - 6.0M - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
AmiQuake_RTG.lha - 1.35 - game/shoot - 6.0M - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 255K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.22 - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.104 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
DisLib.lha - 40.10 - util/libs - 19K - A library based MC68K disassembler - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.567 - util/libs - 1.1M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.332 - util/wb - 27K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
ptripper.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 18K - Protracker module ripper - (readme)
Epson_Colour_46.lha - - driver/print - 46K - 24 bit Epson Stylus Driver for WB V46.00 - (readme)
gwimport.lha - 1.0 - util/conv - 5K - GeoWriteImport - (readme)
nblood.lha - 1.5 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Blood Amiga Port - (readme)
Palette.lha - 1.4 - util/wb - 34K - Change WB-Color(s) in realtime - (readme)
WarpTIFFdt.lha - 45.12 - util/dtype - 562K - TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype V45.12 - (readme)
WarpWebPdt.lha - 45.4 - util/dtype - 298K - WebP image datatype V45.4 - (readme)
enc_sulaco-ok.lha - - demo/misc - 6.8M - Amiga demo released at abstract 2002 - (readme)
libflac.lha - 1.4.2 - dev/lib - 2.0M - Free Lossless Audio Codec - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.5-OS3.lha - 5.5 - util/libs - 3.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.5-OS4.lha - 5.5 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.5-SDK.lha - 5.5 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 205K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22 - (readme)
CloudDav_1.8.lha - 1.8 - comm/net - 751K - A WebDav client - (readme)
drawing_dt.lha - 53.9 - util/dtype - 380K - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes - (readme)
Nova.ACEpansion.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 11K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 1.9.0.02 - game/misc - 8.0M - Amiga port of ScummVM - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.9.0.02 - game/misc - 8.0M - Amiga port of ScummVM - (readme)
uae086-exe.lha - 0.8.6 - misc/emu - 551K - E-UAE_0.8.6 for Amiga 68k OS - (readme)
uae088exe-beta1.lha - 0.8.8.B1 - misc/emu - 560K - E-UAE_0.8.8 Beta1 for Amiga 68k OS - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 05.11.2022 - 09:59 by AndreasM
