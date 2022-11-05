 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 05.11.2022 - 09:59 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

AmiQuake_AGA.lha - 1.35 - game/shoot - 6.0M - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
AmiQuake_RTG.lha - 1.35 - game/shoot - 6.0M - Amiga port of WinQuake - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 255K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.22 - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.104 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
DisLib.lha - 40.10 - util/libs - 19K - A library based MC68K disassembler - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.567 - util/libs - 1.1M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.332 - util/wb - 27K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
ptripper.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 18K - Protracker module ripper - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 255K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.22 - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.104 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
DisLib.lha - 40.10 - util/libs - 19K - A library based MC68K disassembler - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.567 - util/libs - 1.1M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.332 - util/wb - 27K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
ptripper.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 18K - Protracker module ripper - (readme)
Epson_Colour_46.lha -   - driver/print - 46K - 24 bit Epson Stylus Driver for WB V46.00 - (readme)
gwimport.lha - 1.0 - util/conv - 5K - GeoWriteImport - (readme)
nblood.lha - 1.5 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Blood Amiga Port - (readme)
Palette.lha - 1.4 - util/wb - 34K - Change WB-Color(s) in realtime - (readme)
WarpTIFFdt.lha - 45.12 - util/dtype - 562K - TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype V45.12 - (readme)
WarpWebPdt.lha - 45.4 - util/dtype - 298K - WebP image datatype V45.4 - (readme)
enc_sulaco-ok.lha -   - demo/misc - 6.8M - Amiga demo released at abstract 2002 - (readme)
libflac.lha - 1.4.2 - dev/lib - 2.0M - Free Lossless Audio Codec - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.5-OS3.lha - 5.5 - util/libs - 3.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.5-OS4.lha - 5.5 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.5-SDK.lha - 5.5 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 205K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22 - (readme)
CloudDav_1.8.lha - 1.8 - comm/net - 751K - A WebDav client - (readme)
drawing_dt.lha - 53.9 - util/dtype - 380K - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes - (readme)
Nova.ACEpansion.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 11K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 1.9.0.02 - game/misc - 8.0M - Amiga port of ScummVM - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.9.0.02 - game/misc - 8.0M - Amiga port of ScummVM - (readme)
uae086-exe.lha - 0.8.6 - misc/emu - 551K - E-UAE_0.8.6 for Amiga 68k OS - (readme)
uae088exe-beta1.lha - 0.8.8.B1 - misc/emu - 560K - E-UAE_0.8.8 Beta1 for Amiga 68k OS - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page