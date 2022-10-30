Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 7 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAlles Spielkram: Jaguar XJ 220 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay None Of Us - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Venus The Flytrap - World 6: Death Valley - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoDer Spot von AMIGAstore.eu™ allen gewidmet, die echten Spaß schätzen.Final Odyssey is 1997's best Amiga game! Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 374BBSindex: Wie war die RetroBörse 2010?Bill Borsari: AmiWest 2022 Day 2 Show StreamBIOSJERBIL: Solie at the Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Mical at lunch - Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Mical at the Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Borsari and OS 4.1 gaming - Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Perez at the Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Sokianos at the Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Borsari begins show - Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: de Ruiter at the Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Dickinson and Leaman - Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Show floor walkaround - Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Dinner at the Amiwest Show 2022BIOSJERBIL: Stockhammer at the Amiwest Show 2022Checkmate cases: Post Amiga 37 update - Monday night live streamsChris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 4000 Fried Chicken maple syrup and a bad cpuMonkey Island 2 ( Teil 3 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 4 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!Deathstar: QDock Release + 32se mystic themeFormula: Beyond AmigaOS - Weird and obscure Amiga Computer Operating SystemsDr. Plummet's House Of Flux Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageWings Of Death Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLethal Xcess - Wings Of Death II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDas Boot (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comManga 303: CyberPunk Alien City ( 2022 ) AmigaManga 303: Blade ( 1996 )AmigaManga 303: Street Fighter 2 techdemo ( 2022 ) AmigaManga 303: TrickOrTreat ( 2022 ) AmigaManga 303: Bad Apple Demo AmigaManga 303: Rotator ( 2020 ) AmigaManga 303: Snaky WIP ( 2022 ) AmigaMonstershark-Media: Messebericht Amiga 37 // Robosaurus SpielothekMorgan Just Games: Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends - Amiga Longplay - With CommentaryMorgan Just Games: Amiga Halloween Stream - Fright night / Horror Zombies / Alien Breed 2 / Elvira / Alien Bash / FlyOld Style Gaming: Devils Temple -The New Amiga Game That Kicks Ass (full playthrough) and THGM/Lady Decade Hidden modeOMEGA12001: AmigaONE X1000: When sun is risingProjekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 07 - Es geht aufwärtsRetroGamingMusic: Silkworm / Turrican Mashup Back In Time Live 2022RobSmithDev: Trick or Treat! Lets Make a Halloween Game in AMOS (Amiga)!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Shadow Soft - Disk with Samples (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Arcadia Team - New demo (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vanish - Response (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sonic - Extacy (1992)Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with You Suck at ParkingScene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with KandriaScene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Seven Dwarfs: Legends UntoldScene World Podcast Episode #151 - The Atari Dig Part 2 - Joseph Lewandowski & Richard GriffithScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Hardware: Firebay Jstick - ein selbstgebauter JoystickThomaniac: #1917 Amiga Time!...Zyrad II: Brauchbare Snake Variante