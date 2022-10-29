WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Stryx - [improved] - (Psygnosis) new imager, 68000 quitkey, trainer added - Info
Space Panic - [new] - (Thomas Wittwer) done by CFou! - Info
Space Panic (Demo) - [improved] - (Thomas Wittwer) hidden screen part fix - Info
Passengers On The Wind - [new] - (Infogrames) done by CFou! - Info
Passengers On The Wind 2 - [new] - (Infogrames) done by CFou! - Info
Minky - [new] - (Matze1887 Retro Games) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Space Panic (Demo) - [new] - (Thomas Wittwer) done by CFou! - Info
Devil's Temple - [new] - (Geezer Games) done by CFou! - Info - Image
Dark Side - [improved] - (Incentive Software/Domark) using fast memory, adjustable speed regulation - Info
Shadow of the Beast - [improved] - (Psygnosis) imager corrected, second button/joypad handling enhanced - Info - Image
Thunder Blade - [improved] - (Sega) imager fixed - Info
Ambermoon - [improved] - (Thalion) added support for improved Ambermoon version 1.17 - Info
Thunderhawk - [improved] - (Core Design) supports another version - Info
Batman the Caped Crusader - [improved] - (Ocean) supports another version, fixed freeze on fast CPU - Info
Streetfighter 2 - [updated] - (Capcom/U.S.Gold) imager fixed - Info
Projectyle - [improved] - (Eldrich the Cat) splash window support, new imager, manual added, new icons and install script - Info - Image
Oriental Games - [improved] - (MicroStyle/MicroProse) 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Castle Master 2 - The Crypt - [fixed] - (Incentive/Domark) install script - Info
Cardiaxx - [fixed] - (Electronic Zoo/Team 17) 'highs' file creation if trainer is used - Info
Awesome - [improved] - (Psygnosis) 68000 quizkey - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 29.10.2022 - 09:54 by AndreasM
