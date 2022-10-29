Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin SacrificioPagano_1.80.lha (Misc) 5 MB / Oct 28 2022
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.3.lha (Network/Web) 28 MB / Oct 28 2022
BeWorld Woof!_10.4.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Oct 26 2022
Philippe Rimauro 2nd-Albireo_1.5.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 21 KB / Oct 26 2022
Philippe Rimauro Albireo_1.5.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 43 KB / Oct 26 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_8.41.lha (Misc) 795 KB / Oct 25 2022
Encore ENCORE_Morphever_1.0.0.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 46 MB / Oct 23 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.12.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Oct 23 2022
Carsten Siegner CloudDav_1.7.lha (Network/Streaming) 556 KB / Oct 22 2022
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.6.3.lha (Files/Archive) 3 MB / Oct 22 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 29.10.2022 - 09:54
