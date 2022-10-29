Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Amiga Gold Hits 1 - Update the Game manual comments -
Amiga Gold Hits 1 - Upload 1 Game manual -
Triad Volume 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Premier Collection (Hewson) / Joystick Lightning - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Triad Volume 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Heroes - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Heroes - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fantasy Pak - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Fantasy Pak - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Go - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Go - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Go - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Go - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Buggy Boy - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Buggy Boy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Bar Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bar Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bar Games - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Biing! - Sex, Intrigen Und Skalpelle - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Biing! - Sex, Intrigen Und Skalpelle - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Betrayal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Beneath A Steel Sky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Benefactor - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Beneath A Steel Sky - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rings Of Medusa - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rings Of Medusa - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Datastorm - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Backgammon Royale - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Backgammon Royale - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Backgammon Royale - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Backgammon Royale - Upload 0 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Backgammon Royale - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Beambender - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
BeBop 'N Drop - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Chess II: Chinese Chess - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Batman Returns - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Batman Returns - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Bivouac - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Passagers Du Vent II, Les: L'Heure Du Serpent - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Passagers Du Vent, Les - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. The Space Mutants - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bargon Attack - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Bandit Kings Of Ancient China - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ballistix - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Backgammon Royale - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part III - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part III - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Back To The Future Part II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Baby Jo In ''Going Home'' - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
BOH - Update the Game manual comments - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2009
B.C. Kid - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 29.10.2022 - 09:54 by AndreasM
