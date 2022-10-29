Amiga Remix ist die Seite für neu abgemischte Amiga Spiele- und Demo-Musik und ist unter der URL http://www.amigaremix.com/ erreichbar.
Die Sammlung hat über 1.190 neu abgemischte Musikstücke online.
Die Stücke werden in der Regel von den Komponisten selbst veröffentlicht und der Anwender kann sie kostenlos herunterladen.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Stücke neu hinzugekommen:
26.10.2022 - Flashback End Theme (Live Performance) - Jean Baudlot - 02:52
26.10.2022 - Silkworm / Turrican Mashup (BIT Live 2022) - Barry Leitch & Chris Hülsbeck - 03:28
26.10.2022 - Turrican II - Freedom (Wish I was in Bergen Remix) - Chris Hülsbeck - 05:32
26.10.2022 - Vixen - Jason C. Brooke - 04:37
26.10.2022 - Wings of Death (Introduction) - Jochen Hippel - 05:37
26.10.2022 - Viz: The Computer Game - Tony Williams - 03:58
26.10.2022 - Seven Gates of Jambala - Jochen Hippel - 04:33
26.10.2022 - Turrican 3 (Credits) - Chris Hülsbeck - 04:24
26.10.2022 - The Secret of Monkey Island Theme (Live Performance) - Michael Land - 03:20
26.10.2022 - Nearly There [Fullmoon Endpart] - Jogeir Liljedahl - 06:38
26.10.2022 - Citadel - Main Menu [OST Remix] - Artur Opala - 03:40
AmigaRemix: Neue Stücke online
Published 29.10.2022 - 09:54
