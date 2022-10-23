 

 

 

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 23.10.2022 - 12:28 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Video & Audio Capture Tutorial for the Commodore Amiga - Episode 136

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a_UeA1Gq8Y


Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 6 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUoKIOooVwM


Alles Spielkram: Amiga 37 - Wir sind endlich da

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QNl40RyL7Ow


Alles Spielkram: Fury of the FURRIES - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fi8FhfB9GYM


Alles Spielkram: DAS war die AMIGA 37 - Germany Mönchengladbach Oct. 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E11qj5cN3l4


Alles Spielkram: AMIGA 37 - Meine Eindrücke zu diesem tollen Event & Neues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOJXAbgPuY&t=329s


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay MinkyDemo v1.1 - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwetNdB1zEc


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Venus The Flytrap - World 5: The Caverns - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7gnJwam4cs


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TFG 29 ARKANOID vs SPACE INVADERS - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf8ufGCv54I


Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing "Magic Johnson's Basketball" On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaMLUqR5hPo


Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing "Dungeon Master " On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKp288hcJEE


Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing “Crystal Hammer” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GecQPfnNECc


Amiga Retro World: Unpacking & Testing A New AmigaKit Classic Amiga Optical Laser Mouse & 512K RAM Expansion Reveal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzrbkco0W8o


Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing “World Series Cricket” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ES1HHW9o_s


Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing “Super Cars” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORdAXr7HM8A


Amigos Retro Gaming: EXCLUSIVE Tandy Assembly 2022 Report!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0voQd_RPXQ


The final word on Mortal Kombat II - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 372

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vw0u4zd1dTk


Cannon Fodder - The quintessential Amiga game? Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 373

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsGINM38064


Amitopia TV: Amitopia TV PAL Amiga37 Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpNy4a-P89U


Amitopia TV: Amiga37 Amitopia TV Stream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KW4c7qjAXk


Amitopia TV: Amitopia TV Amiga37 Roll

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTQP6cYAPRk


Checkmate cases: Getting ready for Amiga 37 - Monday night live streams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doPEFUXG6po


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: BUDBRAIN - MEGADEMO II | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6ZVGboS8MU


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: PHENOMENA - ENIGMA | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vODFmmYOWQs


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ANOTHER WORLD (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEKuFQiOxoY


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: CRIONICS - HARDWIRED | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNUCOvjxd3o


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: SILENTS - SOUNDS OF SILENTS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rng9n0SNeDg


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | NORTH & SOUTH (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_0PQP_mCc


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: KEFRENS - DESERT DREAM | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMESDOVj5UM


Chris Edwards Restoration: Chris' Commodore Amiga 3000 and the Amber of Gold

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-PeGvvf7Pk


Chris Edwards Restoration: I thought it was an Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnsEfEzcc-U


Chris Edwards Restoration: A day in the life of an Amiga youtuber

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoR2JhI1vfs


Classic Videogames LIVE!: 17. Classic Videogames Convention - 08.10.22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D02Luq4jpoU


Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 1 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZNdkDz5wFI


Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 2 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shNg9ARHd5c


Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer 37

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoJ7fwm_pc8


GoodThings Development 005 / Entwicklungs - Update / #Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_G_uQD8Vwjg


Hold and Modify: IT'S TOO LOUD. I fix it and do other things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DExo7_xDR_8


Hold and Modify: Use Old Computer to Get Old Files!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNTaun6vKkM


Hold and Modify: iBrowse! Web Browser for your AMIGA!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v60aEPbShrs


Blood Money Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkbgKkbFQrU


Dimo's Quest Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOFzxvV-mFo


Disc Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qe7pja7ukU


Ork Attack The Return Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ug9BAdWq2s


Kay Pirinha [DEADDiSK]: AMIGA37 (AMIGA 37) MÖNCHENGLADBACH - AMIGA GERMANY FAN TREFFEN 15.10.2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjNUkxa_k9A


Zool 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgFfsAwC000


Ambermoon (Amiga) - An Introductory Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z_l4AZoY0M


Manga 303: Minky 2022 ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhhpLMWHDRc


Manga 303: Black Dawn Technomage (AGA) Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTkc3wHFc4A


Manga 303: Mission La Luna 2022 ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75y5wWO1-qg


Manga 303: Operacion Fallida 2022 ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opJiHVEYM2g


Manga 303: CAT by The Silents & Crionics ( Amiga Demo )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlk_6zlc1vc


Manga 303: Lemmings vs. James Pond II by Addict ( Amiga Demo )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncNFc27XrhQ


Manga 303: Project - Quest : Chapter I ( 2022 ) Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjvVelBW7jc


Manga 303: Aquabyss ( 2022 ) Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GLOlhydOas


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - Digital Retro Park - Stefan "AntaBaka" Pitsch - HomeCon2 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsx3ERo7uyg


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - MiSTer - "beejay" - HomeCon2 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tarsMbhUEHs


Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Devil's temple

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jGcg9xMl6o


Monstershark-Media: Super Grand Prix // A500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H987231jGAE


Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Star Rush / Smash TV / Dogs Of War / Tearaway Thomas / Hudson Hawk / Project-X +

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juYj9vM-ZWE


Morgan Just Games: Venus The Flytrap - Amiga - Hama Bead Video - Gremlin Graphics - MJG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceomwn-B5VM


Phaze101: [ITA] 33 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEtM5elypA0


Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 33 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YK85Q32DyY


Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 05 - Die Hoffnung schwindet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_4XFyPw7yI


Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 06 - Die Erkenntnis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftghjuhT8ng


Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 Germany in Mönchengladbach (Kunstwerk) - Alle Aussteller / All Exhibitors - 15.10.2022 💾

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vz7GKcQjIVI


Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 - Setpatch Aftershow Party 2022 - Hoffman (H0ffman) Live @ Projekt 42 in Mönchengladbach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6XUnE8FQgo


Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 - Setpatch Aftershow Party 2022 - Fastloaders & Jon Hare - Cannon Fodder Live @ Projekt 42

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPIXtkMpc6s


Retro B8: Commodore Amiga Collection - Part four - 10 Amazing Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSJsAxlFTL8


Retro Gaming Crew: Flipper- und Arcade-Museum Seligenstadt: Arcade-Nostalgie auf der Gamescom 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PgmF7vuKL8


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon - Part III: The Green Devil returns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT0SehQOpbg


Retro und Games: Amiga Mini der beste Emulator?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0UizyYLxiY


Heroes of RETURN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUJpRU5tYdo


RMC - The Cave: We Must Save These Amiga 500 Hard Disks | Trash to Treasure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuin5SnqzcA


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Invisible Crime - Fresh Food (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjUJEmEBmOw


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Megaforce - Newio 2.0 Developer (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nct0YXRX7gw


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Alpha Flight - Huukkers (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm1I1xqIpOI


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Megaforce - New demo (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_neIp4OY6c


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Hurricane - Heavy Ball (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x-NsULzvWU


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Public Enemy No. 1 - Joe Blade II (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqSeDdAn_bs


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Black Monks - Latest intro (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1kN9biLzkU


Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=AQUABYSS=- STORY MODE - The First Hour of the Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbf95XQ_Jec


Sajtron Music: Sajtron - Keeping Up With The Commodore (Extended Bit-Scape Edition) (40th Anniversary Remix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99nz8vGd_pA


Scene World Podcast Episode #150 - Floppy Totaal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2OzM9wuij8


Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Unusual Findings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua1Ip0kGhV0


Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with doesn't exist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2StEY8bNOI


Thomaniac: #1907 Der CD-RUMtreiber #68: Aminet 21 #02 [Amiga]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt-k5hLTsJ8


Torque: Das Amiga 37 Event in Mönchengladbach war ja so geilo!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Crj2HzeVxo

