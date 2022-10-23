Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Video & Audio Capture Tutorial for the Commodore Amiga - Episode 136Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 6 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAlles Spielkram: Amiga 37 - Wir sind endlich daAlles Spielkram: Fury of the FURRIES - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAlles Spielkram: DAS war die AMIGA 37 - Germany Mönchengladbach Oct. 2022Alles Spielkram: AMIGA 37 - Meine Eindrücke zu diesem tollen Event & NeuesAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay MinkyDemo v1.1 - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Venus The Flytrap - World 5: The Caverns - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TFG 29 ARKANOID vs SPACE INVADERS - 720 ComentadoAmiga Retro World: First Time Playing "Magic Johnson's Basketball" On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer SeriesAmiga Retro World: First Time Playing "Dungeon Master " On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer SeriesAmiga Retro World: First Time Playing “Crystal Hammer” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer SeriesAmiga Retro World: Unpacking & Testing A New AmigaKit Classic Amiga Optical Laser Mouse & 512K RAM Expansion RevealAmiga Retro World: First Time Playing “World Series Cricket” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer SeriesAmiga Retro World: First Time Playing “Super Cars” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer SeriesAmigos Retro Gaming: EXCLUSIVE Tandy Assembly 2022 Report!The final word on Mortal Kombat II - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 372Cannon Fodder - The quintessential Amiga game? Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 373Amitopia TV: Amitopia TV PAL Amiga37 ShowAmitopia TV: Amiga37 Amitopia TV StreamAmitopia TV: Amitopia TV Amiga37 RollCheckmate cases: Getting ready for Amiga 37 - Monday night live streamsCheeky Commodore Gamer: BUDBRAIN - MEGADEMO II | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: PHENOMENA - ENIGMA | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1991)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ANOTHER WORLD (1991)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: CRIONICS - HARDWIRED | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1991)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: SILENTS - SOUNDS OF SILENTS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | NORTH & SOUTH (1990)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: KEFRENS - DESERT DREAM | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)Chris Edwards Restoration: Chris' Commodore Amiga 3000 and the Amber of GoldChris Edwards Restoration: I thought it was an AmigaChris Edwards Restoration: A day in the life of an Amiga youtuberClassic Videogames LIVE!: 17. Classic Videogames Convention - 08.10.22Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 1 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 2 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer 37GoodThings Development 005 / Entwicklungs - Update / #AmigaHold and Modify: IT'S TOO LOUD. I fix it and do other things.Hold and Modify: Use Old Computer to Get Old Files!Hold and Modify: iBrowse! Web Browser for your AMIGA!Blood Money Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDimo's Quest Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDisc Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageOrk Attack The Return Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKay Pirinha [DEADDiSK]: AMIGA37 (AMIGA 37) MÖNCHENGLADBACH - AMIGA GERMANY FAN TREFFEN 15.10.2022Zool 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comAmbermoon (Amiga) - An Introductory Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comManga 303: Minky 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Black Dawn Technomage (AGA) AmigaManga 303: Mission La Luna 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Operacion Fallida 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: CAT by The Silents & Crionics ( Amiga Demo )Manga 303: Lemmings vs. James Pond II by Addict ( Amiga Demo )Manga 303: Project - Quest : Chapter I ( 2022 ) AmigaManga 303: Aquabyss ( 2022 ) AmigaMIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - Digital Retro Park - Stefan "AntaBaka" Pitsch - HomeCon2 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - MiSTer - "beejay" - HomeCon2 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Devil's templeMonstershark-Media: Super Grand Prix // A500 Mini // Robosaurus SpielothekMorgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Star Rush / Smash TV / Dogs Of War / Tearaway Thomas / Hudson Hawk / Project-X +Morgan Just Games: Venus The Flytrap - Amiga - Hama Bead Video - Gremlin Graphics - MJGPhaze101: [ITA] 33 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 33 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development CourseProjekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 05 - Die Hoffnung schwindetProjekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 06 - Die ErkenntnisRadio PARALAX: Amiga 37 Germany in Mönchengladbach (Kunstwerk) - Alle Aussteller / All Exhibitors - 15.10.2022Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 - Setpatch Aftershow Party 2022 - Hoffman (H0ffman) Live @ Projekt 42 in MönchengladbachRadio PARALAX: Amiga 37 - Setpatch Aftershow Party 2022 - Fastloaders & Jon Hare - Cannon Fodder Live @ Projekt 42Retro B8: Commodore Amiga Collection - Part four - 10 Amazing GamesRetro Gaming Crew: Flipper- und Arcade-Museum Seligenstadt: Arcade-Nostalgie auf der Gamescom 2022RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon - Part III: The Green Devil returnsRetro und Games: Amiga Mini der beste Emulator?Heroes of RETURNRMC - The Cave: We Must Save These Amiga 500 Hard Disks | Trash to Treasurertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Invisible Crime - Fresh Food (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Megaforce - Newio 2.0 Developer (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Alpha Flight - Huukkers (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Megaforce - New demo (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Hurricane - Heavy Ball (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Public Enemy No. 1 - Joe Blade II (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Black Monks - Latest intro (1989)Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=AQUABYSS=- STORY MODE - The First Hour of the GameSajtron Music: Sajtron - Keeping Up With The Commodore (Extended Bit-Scape Edition) (40th Anniversary Remix)Scene World Podcast Episode #150 - Floppy TotaalScene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Unusual FindingsScene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with doesn't existThomaniac: #1907 Der CD-RUMtreiber #68: Aminet 21 #02 [Amiga]Torque: Das Amiga 37 Event in Mönchengladbach war ja so geilo!