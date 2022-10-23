Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Video & Audio Capture Tutorial for the Commodore Amiga - Episode 136
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a_UeA1Gq8Y
Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 6 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUoKIOooVwM
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 37 - Wir sind endlich da
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QNl40RyL7Ow
Alles Spielkram: Fury of the FURRIES - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fi8FhfB9GYM
Alles Spielkram: DAS war die AMIGA 37 - Germany Mönchengladbach Oct. 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E11qj5cN3l4
Alles Spielkram: AMIGA 37 - Meine Eindrücke zu diesem tollen Event & Neues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOJXAbgPuY&t=329s
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay MinkyDemo v1.1 - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwetNdB1zEc
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Venus The Flytrap - World 5: The Caverns - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7gnJwam4cs
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TFG 29 ARKANOID vs SPACE INVADERS - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf8ufGCv54I
Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing "Magic Johnson's Basketball" On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaMLUqR5hPo
Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing "Dungeon Master " On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKp288hcJEE
Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing “Crystal Hammer” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GecQPfnNECc
Amiga Retro World: Unpacking & Testing A New AmigaKit Classic Amiga Optical Laser Mouse & 512K RAM Expansion Reveal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzrbkco0W8o
Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing “World Series Cricket” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ES1HHW9o_s
Amiga Retro World: First Time Playing “Super Cars” On An Amiga 500 (Review) - First Timer Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORdAXr7HM8A
Amigos Retro Gaming: EXCLUSIVE Tandy Assembly 2022 Report!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0voQd_RPXQ
The final word on Mortal Kombat II - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 372
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vw0u4zd1dTk
Cannon Fodder - The quintessential Amiga game? Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 373
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsGINM38064
Amitopia TV: Amitopia TV PAL Amiga37 Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpNy4a-P89U
Amitopia TV: Amiga37 Amitopia TV Stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KW4c7qjAXk
Amitopia TV: Amitopia TV Amiga37 Roll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTQP6cYAPRk
Checkmate cases: Getting ready for Amiga 37 - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doPEFUXG6po
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: BUDBRAIN - MEGADEMO II | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6ZVGboS8MU
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: PHENOMENA - ENIGMA | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vODFmmYOWQs
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ANOTHER WORLD (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEKuFQiOxoY
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: CRIONICS - HARDWIRED | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNUCOvjxd3o
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: SILENTS - SOUNDS OF SILENTS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rng9n0SNeDg
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | NORTH & SOUTH (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_0PQP_mCc
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: KEFRENS - DESERT DREAM | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMESDOVj5UM
Chris Edwards Restoration: Chris' Commodore Amiga 3000 and the Amber of Gold
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-PeGvvf7Pk
Chris Edwards Restoration: I thought it was an Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnsEfEzcc-U
Chris Edwards Restoration: A day in the life of an Amiga youtuber
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoR2JhI1vfs
Classic Videogames LIVE!: 17. Classic Videogames Convention - 08.10.22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D02Luq4jpoU
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 1 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZNdkDz5wFI
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 2 ) - 1992 - Lucas Arts - Amiga - Classic Videogames LIVE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shNg9ARHd5c
Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer 37
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoJ7fwm_pc8
GoodThings Development 005 / Entwicklungs - Update / #Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_G_uQD8Vwjg
Hold and Modify: IT'S TOO LOUD. I fix it and do other things.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DExo7_xDR_8
Hold and Modify: Use Old Computer to Get Old Files!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNTaun6vKkM
Hold and Modify: iBrowse! Web Browser for your AMIGA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v60aEPbShrs
Blood Money Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkbgKkbFQrU
Dimo's Quest Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOFzxvV-mFo
Disc Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qe7pja7ukU
Ork Attack The Return Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ug9BAdWq2s
Kay Pirinha [DEADDiSK]: AMIGA37 (AMIGA 37) MÖNCHENGLADBACH - AMIGA GERMANY FAN TREFFEN 15.10.2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjNUkxa_k9A
Zool 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgFfsAwC000
Ambermoon (Amiga) - An Introductory Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z_l4AZoY0M
Manga 303: Minky 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhhpLMWHDRc
Manga 303: Black Dawn Technomage (AGA) Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTkc3wHFc4A
Manga 303: Mission La Luna 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75y5wWO1-qg
Manga 303: Operacion Fallida 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opJiHVEYM2g
Manga 303: CAT by The Silents & Crionics ( Amiga Demo )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlk_6zlc1vc
Manga 303: Lemmings vs. James Pond II by Addict ( Amiga Demo )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncNFc27XrhQ
Manga 303: Project - Quest : Chapter I ( 2022 ) Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjvVelBW7jc
Manga 303: Aquabyss ( 2022 ) Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GLOlhydOas
MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - Digital Retro Park - Stefan "AntaBaka" Pitsch - HomeCon2 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsx3ERo7uyg
MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - MiSTer - "beejay" - HomeCon2 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tarsMbhUEHs
Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Devil's temple
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jGcg9xMl6o
Monstershark-Media: Super Grand Prix // A500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H987231jGAE
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Star Rush / Smash TV / Dogs Of War / Tearaway Thomas / Hudson Hawk / Project-X +
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juYj9vM-ZWE
Morgan Just Games: Venus The Flytrap - Amiga - Hama Bead Video - Gremlin Graphics - MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceomwn-B5VM
Phaze101: [ITA] 33 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEtM5elypA0
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 33 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YK85Q32DyY
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 05 - Die Hoffnung schwindet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_4XFyPw7yI
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 06 - Die Erkenntnis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftghjuhT8ng
Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 Germany in Mönchengladbach (Kunstwerk) - Alle Aussteller / All Exhibitors - 15.10.2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vz7GKcQjIVI
Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 - Setpatch Aftershow Party 2022 - Hoffman (H0ffman) Live @ Projekt 42 in Mönchengladbach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6XUnE8FQgo
Radio PARALAX: Amiga 37 - Setpatch Aftershow Party 2022 - Fastloaders & Jon Hare - Cannon Fodder Live @ Projekt 42
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPIXtkMpc6s
Retro B8: Commodore Amiga Collection - Part four - 10 Amazing Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSJsAxlFTL8
Retro Gaming Crew: Flipper- und Arcade-Museum Seligenstadt: Arcade-Nostalgie auf der Gamescom 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PgmF7vuKL8
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon - Part III: The Green Devil returns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT0SehQOpbg
Retro und Games: Amiga Mini der beste Emulator?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0UizyYLxiY
Heroes of RETURN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUJpRU5tYdo
RMC - The Cave: We Must Save These Amiga 500 Hard Disks | Trash to Treasure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuin5SnqzcA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Invisible Crime - Fresh Food (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjUJEmEBmOw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Megaforce - Newio 2.0 Developer (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nct0YXRX7gw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Alpha Flight - Huukkers (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm1I1xqIpOI
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Megaforce - New demo (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_neIp4OY6c
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Hurricane - Heavy Ball (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x-NsULzvWU
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Public Enemy No. 1 - Joe Blade II (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqSeDdAn_bs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Black Monks - Latest intro (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1kN9biLzkU
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=AQUABYSS=- STORY MODE - The First Hour of the Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbf95XQ_Jec
Sajtron Music: Sajtron - Keeping Up With The Commodore (Extended Bit-Scape Edition) (40th Anniversary Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99nz8vGd_pA
Scene World Podcast Episode #150 - Floppy Totaal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2OzM9wuij8
Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Unusual Findings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua1Ip0kGhV0
Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with doesn't exist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2StEY8bNOI
Thomaniac: #1907 Der CD-RUMtreiber #68: Aminet 21 #02 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt-k5hLTsJ8
Torque: Das Amiga 37 Event in Mönchengladbach war ja so geilo!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Crj2HzeVxo
