WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Night Breed (Action) - [improved] - (Ocean) supports another version, less chip memory required, trainer enhanced, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Castle Master 2 - The Crypt - [improved] - (Incentive/Domark) using fast memory, adjustable speed regulation, 68000 quitkey - Info
Cardiaxx - [improved] - (Electronic Zoo/Team 17) imager updated, trainer improved, high score saving, new install script - Info
Awesome - [improved] - (Psygnosis) 2nd button remap, int fixed, trainer added - Info
Streetfighter 2 - [improved] - (Capcom/U.S.Gold) less chip memory required, time trainer fixed in bonus levels - Info
Manhattan Dealers / Operation Cleanstreets - [improved] - (Silmarils) supports another version, better decryption, new install script - Info
Xorron 2001 - [new] - (Starbyte) done by Psygore - Info
Emetic Skimmer - [updated] - (Kingsoft) short story included - Info
Manhattan Dealers / Operation Cleanstreets - [improved] - (Silmarils) supports german version, generic decryption code written, new install script - Info
The Oath - [improved] - (Attic) supports another version - Info
Dark Century - [improved] - (Titus) stack relocated, uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Tintin on the Moon / Tim und Struppi auf dem Mond - [fixed] - (Infogrames) prevent access fault on 68000 - Info
Thunder Burner - [improved] - (Loriciel) 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
The Quest For The Time Bird / Auf der Suche nach dem Vogel der Zeit / La quête de l'oiseau du temps - [improved] - (Infogrames) made 68000 compatible - Info
The Oath - [improved] - (Attic) supports another version, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, new imager and install script - Info
Streetfighter 2 - [improved] - (Capcom/U.S.Gold) supports another version - Info
Rambo 3 - [improved] - (Ocean) trainer added, high score saving added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icons added - Info
Postman Pat III - [new] - (Alternative) done by CFou! - Info
Grand Monster Slam - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) supports another version - Info
Godfather - [improved] - (U.S.Gold) access faults fixed, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual added - Info
Bombjack - Beer edition - [improved] - (McGeezer) supports another game version - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 22.10.2022 - 10:43
