Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
warpjpegdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.17 - 328 KB - 09.10.2022 - JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.17
warppngdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.26 - 160 KB - 09.10.2022 - PNG image datatype V45.26
warpwebpdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.3 - 298 KB - 11.10.2022 - WebP image datatype V45.3
spotless.lha - development/debug - 2.0.0 - 3 MB - 16.10.2022 - Your favorite debugging tool
ced_pro.lha - development/ide - 5.60 - 1 MB - 13.10.2022 - Professional IDE for AmigaOS
ced_pro_demo.lha - development/ide - 5.1.2 - 528 KB - 13.10.2022 - Professional IDE for AmigaOS
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.4 - 2 MB - 12.10.2022 - SDK for AmiSSL
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.12 - 5 MB - 16.10.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 4.5 - 32 MB - 16.10.2022 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
hwp_avcodec.lha - library/hollywood - 1.5 - 6 MB - 10.10.2022 - Hollywood plugin for AVCodec
hwp_rapagui.lha - library/hollywood - 2.1 - 7 MB - 10.10.2022 - Hollywood plugin for GUI creation
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.4 - 3 MB - 12.10.2022 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.41 - 805 KB - 20.10.2022 - Multipurpose utility
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 2.1.0r1 - 2 MB - 10.10.2022 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua and SDL
lupe.lha - utility/workbench - 2.1 - 388 KB - 16.10.2022 - The magnifying glass program
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
