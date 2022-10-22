Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
bigfoot TinyGL-Update-2022-10-19.lha (System/Update) 5 MB / Oct 19 2022
Matthias Böcker Lupe_2.1.lha (System/Ambient/Utilities) 387 KB / Oct 15 2022
George Sokianos LiteXL_2.1.0r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / Oct 11 2022
Andreas Falkenhahn HWP_AVCodec_1.5.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 5 MB / Oct 10 2022
Pawel Nowak IMP_3.382.lha (Audio/Players) 39 KB / Oct 09 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.02.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Oct 09 2022
Thomas Rapp DAPlayer_1.14.lha (Audio/Players) 703 KB / Oct 09 2022
BeWorld SpaceCadetPinball.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Oct 07 2022
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 22.10.2022
