The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
Neue HOL Uploads

Published 22.10.2022 - 10:43 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Simpsons, The: Bart vs. The Space Mutants - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bargon Attack - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Bandit Kings Of Ancient China - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ballistix - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Backgammon Royale - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part III - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part III - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Back To The Future Part II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Baby Jo In ''Going Home'' - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
BOH - Update the Game manual comments - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2009
B.C. Kid - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Alpha One/Flashtro^Crest^PDY^DLT^HF - Update the artist page
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the game page - AGA
Minky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Minky - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Minky - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Minky - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Matze1887 Retro Games - Create one new publisher page
War Machine - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Machine - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Germ Crazy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Germ Crazy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill's Tomato Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sixth Sense Investigations - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Puzzle Gallery, The / At The Carnival - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Spuk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spuk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spuk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spuk - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Reunion - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Reunion - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Oath, The - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page