The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
hwp_avcodec.lha - development/library - 1.5 - 6 MB - 14.10.2022 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
whatiff1.07.lha - document/misc - 1.07 - 48 KB - 14.10.2022 - Magazine in AmigaGuide
snakeme.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 1.0.1 - 3 MB - 15.10.2022 - Snake game with many options.
blobwars-1.19-i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 1.19 - 65 MB - 09.10.2022 - Platform shooter. Rescue blobs. Lockandload.
kens_icons_v2.lha - graphics/icon - 2.3 - 3 MB - 15.10.2022 - Glow Icons Style By Ken Lester
cls.i386-aros.lha - utility/misc - 1.0 - 4 KB - 17.10.2022 - CLear Screen command. just like IBM
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 22.10.2022 - 10:43 by AndreasM
