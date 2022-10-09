Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alles Spielkram: Shufflepuck Cafe - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Flying Shark Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: Reading the Whole Amiga 1000 User Guide Part 1M.U.D.S. stands for Mean Ugly Dirty Sport! Amigos: Everything Amiga 371BitBeamCannon: Metro Siege (and more!) Update for October 4th 2022Checkmate cases: PiStorm in PS2 based Amiga 500 and other stuff - Monday night live streamsCheeky Commodore Gamer: SPACEBALLS - 9 FINGERS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: JESUS ON E's - LSD | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1992)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: NEVERWHERE - CRIONICS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: BUDBRAIN - MEGADEMO | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: ALCATRAZ - ODYSSEY | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)Chris Edwards Restoration: Louis A2000 of dry-rot Agnus socketDeathstar: 32se lite & 32seGerion79: Rambo 3 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieHold and Modify: Undoing my destruction. Amiga 2500 Updates.Hold and Modify: Watch me create! Amiga Art Contest Submission!Hold and Modify: I Was Very Wrong About My Amiga.Blazing Thunder Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBeyond Dark Castle Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDevious Designs Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GagePredator 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLemonTubeAmiga: Supremacy (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comVortrag - Das Yesterchips Museum - Guido "MIG" Klein - HomeCon^2 70 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022Phaze 101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) - Google Retro Trex Game Jam - Episode 01Phaze 101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) - Google Retro Trex Game Jam - Episode 027 Jahre Pretty Old Pixel - Teil 1Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - Ein HoffnungsschimmerRavi Abbott: COMMODORE AMIGA DJ Formula _ PT1210 - SETPATCH PARTY Warm Up SETrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scoopex - Infestation 4 (1994)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tristar and Red Sector Inc. - Tuff Stuff 022 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Alcatraz - We Are First (1989)Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Arkanoid - Eternal BattleTentelian Retro: Retro Joysticks - Die Computek Sammlung - [Folge 38]Thomaniac: #1899 Der CD-RUMtreiber #67: Aminet 21 #01 [Amiga]Yawning Angel Retro: Open windows on an Amiga using AMOS