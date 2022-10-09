Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alles Spielkram: Shufflepuck Cafe - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARyhiyVydlQ
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Flying Shark Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5cJKQBwJvw
Amigos Retro Gaming: Reading the Whole Amiga 1000 User Guide Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qO-iAhq3Zg
M.U.D.S. stands for Mean Ugly Dirty Sport! Amigos: Everything Amiga 371
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BafJi8JBqo
BitBeamCannon: Metro Siege (and more!) Update for October 4th 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QB1UUcuq_1M
Checkmate cases: PiStorm in PS2 based Amiga 500 and other stuff - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koYzo4jBxUg
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: SPACEBALLS - 9 FINGERS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZFH-LjJA9A
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: JESUS ON E's - LSD | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCA3bzDopD0
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: NEVERWHERE - CRIONICS | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lf0PoX4ppk
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: BUDBRAIN - MEGADEMO | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj8sDSiJLZg
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: ALCATRAZ - ODYSSEY | Commodore Amiga Music Demo (HQ) (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DjP8iVOYUI
Chris Edwards Restoration: Louis A2000 of dry-rot Agnus socket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLyD7tgoQw0
Deathstar: 32se lite & 32se
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXvLZMYlNJI
Gerion79: Rambo 3 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPK8tIQ8aXg
Hold and Modify: Undoing my destruction. Amiga 2500 Updates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elcN19hfEt8
Hold and Modify: Watch me create! Amiga Art Contest Submission!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3d5bcPBDApw
Hold and Modify: I Was Very Wrong About My Amiga.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWkVj9YXcfU
Blazing Thunder Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lwLkHtgpWw
Beyond Dark Castle Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8okaEJdXik
Devious Designs Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj0r7AuBXdM
Predator 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZcRHRT2Mwg
LemonTubeAmiga: Supremacy (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRGlw0gHR88
Vortrag - Das Yesterchips Museum - Guido "MIG" Klein - HomeCon^2 70 RETROLUTION (Hanau) 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEsYHKoy6Cs
Phaze 101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) - Google Retro Trex Game Jam - Episode 01
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmjZ_mZymPo
Phaze 101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) - Google Retro Trex Game Jam - Episode 02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1rvHffPAXE
7 Jahre Pretty Old Pixel - Teil 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY15mm84Bp8
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - Ein Hoffnungsschimmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yC8MGjhSUUc
Ravi Abbott: COMMODORE AMIGA DJ Formula _ PT1210 - SETPATCH PARTY Warm Up SET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_mdfflrLlw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scoopex - Infestation 4 (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxz2Vs6_TEE
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tristar and Red Sector Inc. - Tuff Stuff 022 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6j0HIZjHIs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Alcatraz - We Are First (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-EjR0mCHBo
Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHEWhBEf38M
Tentelian Retro: Retro Joysticks - Die Computek Sammlung - [Folge 38]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czeyhAsb-p4&t=18s
Thomaniac: #1899 Der CD-RUMtreiber #67: Aminet 21 #01 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7iqYX3O9i0&t=16s
Yawning Angel Retro: Open windows on an Amiga using AMOS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMZ065kd5R0
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 09.10.2022 - 09:56
