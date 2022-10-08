WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Face Off / Ice Hockey - [new] - (Anco) done by CFou! - Info
Venom Wing - [updated] - (Thalamus/SoftEyes) default quitkey changed - Info
Stormball - [improved] - (Millennium) new imager, 68000 quitkey, new icons and install script - Info
Harricana - [fixed] - (Loriciel) access fault removed, new icons - Info
Armalyte - [improved] - (Thalamus) splash window config, 68000 quitkey, new imager, manual added - Info
Workbench 3.1 - [improved] - (CBM) minor fixes - Info
Workbench 1.3 - [improved] - (Amiga Inc.) minor fixes - Info
Turrican 2 - [improved] - (Factor 5/Rainbow Arts) 3-button joystick support - Info
The Quest For The Time Bird / Auf der Suche nach dem Vogel der Zeit / La quête de l'oiseau du temps - [improved] - (Infogrames) support for Italian version added - Info
Obitus - [improved] - (Psygnosis) fixed 68000 problems, hints added - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 08.10.2022 - 10:07
