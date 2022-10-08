Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
daplayer.lha - audio/play - 1.14 - 1 MB - 05.10.2022 - A digital audio player for Amiga
imp3.lha - audio/play - 3.382 - 40 KB - 06.10.2022 - Do stuff on Amiga!
vasmm68k_mot.lha - development/cross - 1.9a - 240 KB - 05.10.2022 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha - development/cross - 1.9a - 234 KB - 05.10.2022 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha - development/cross - 1.9a - 199 KB - 05.10.2022 - Portable and retargetable assembler
billyfrontier.lha - game/action - 1.1.0 - 82 MB - 02.10.2022 - an arcade style action game
ottomatic.lha - game/adventure - 4.0.0.02 - 144 MB - 03.10.2022 - Robot who is given the job of saving Earth
dungeonofchess.lha - game/board - 1.0 - 13 MB - 30.09.2022 - Simple game written with usage of Shaders & OGL3
cromagrally.lha - game/driving - 3.0.0.02 - 126 MB - 03.10.2022 - Wildest racing game since man invented the wheel!
virtualvoodoojob.lha - game/misc - 2.0 - 2 MB - 05.10.2022 - This black magic tool to do evil to your enemies
augustus.lha - game/strategy - V1.02 - 3 MB - 02.10.2022 - Augustus - Open Source Enhanced port of Caesar III
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.02 - 4 MB - 02.10.2022 - Multi-game Character Editor
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 08.10.2022 - 10:07 by AndreasM
