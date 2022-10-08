Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld SpaceCadetPinball.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Oct 07 2022
Philippe Rimauro PlayCity_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 15 KB / Oct 06 2022
Philippe Rimauro MultiPlay_2.0.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 14 KB / Oct 06 2022
BeWorld, Szilárd Biró and Itix SDL_2.24.1_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 17 MB / Oct 05 2022
bigfoot TinyGL-Update-2022-10-05.lha (System/Update) 5 MB / Oct 05 2022
Stefan Haubenthal
abcm2ps_8.14.13.lha (Audio/Tools) 534 KB / Oct 04 2022
Stefan Haubenthal wla_dx_10.2.lha (Development/Cross) 3 MB / Oct 03 2022
Filip Maryjañski DevilutionX_1.4.1r2.lha (Games/Adventure) 8 MB / Oct 01 2022
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 08.10.2022 - 10:07 by AndreasM
