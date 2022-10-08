Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Oath, The - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elf (Ocean) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elf (Ocean) - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elf (Ocean) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elf (Ocean) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mr. Dressup - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Mr. Dressup - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Mr. Dressup - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Mr. Dressup - Create one new game page - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 08.10.2022 - 10:07
