Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.4M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Reqtools-Wide.lha - 39.4 - util/libs - 44K - Double Width Reqtools - (readme)
UHCGUI-Current.lha - 0.92 - util/wb - 58K - GUI frontend for the UHC-Tools package - (readme)
WormWars-AROS.zip - 9.3 - game/actio - 701K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
device-streams_src.lha - 2.0.0 - disk/misc - 33K - Copy block devices and streams/files - (readme)
Dzon_Demo_Compilation_1.adf - 1 - demo/disk - 880K - Dzon Demo Compilation Disk 1 (1991) - (readme)
Dzon_Demo_Compilation_2.adf - 1 - demo/disk - 880K - Dzon Demo Compilation Disk 2 (1991) - (readme)
hippoplayerSource.lha - 2.52 - mus/play - 1.3M - HippoPlayer source code - (readme)
OsGrind.lha - 40.3 - dev/debug - 30K - Configurable Os argument checker - (readme)
tek-transhuman_pachinko.adf - - demo/disk - 2.0M - Transhuman / Pachinkoland - GERP 2022 - (readme)
wla_dx-mos.lha - 10.2 - dev/cross - 3.4M - 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler Package - (readme)
abcm2ps.lha - 8.14.13 - mus/misc - 534K - Convert music tunes from ABC to PS/SVG - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 40.1 - util/libs - 67K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 40.1 - util/libs - 92K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.02 - game/edit - 4.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.02 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
tanx_fetser.lha - 1.4 - game/2play - 159K - Artillery duel for 8 players (1994) - (readme)
wla_dx_v10.3.lha - 10.3 - dev/cross - 6.6M - WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler - (readme)
DAPlayer_68k.lha - 1.14 - mus/play - 837K - Digital audio player mp3, cdda and more - (readme)
DAPlayer_mos.lha - 1.14 - mus/play - 703K - Digital audio player mp3, cdda and more - (readme)
DAPlayer_os4.lha - 1.14 - mus/play - 1.1M - Digital audio player mp3, cdda and more - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 40.0 - util/libs - 11K - French catalogs for identify.library - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.02 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MultiPlay.ACEpansion.lha - 2.0 - misc/emu - 14K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.284 - util/wb - 25K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
OpenDUNE_AGA.lha - 0.9.023 - game/strat - 393K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.023 - game/strat - 394K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
PlayCity.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 16K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.14 - dev/misc - 2.7M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
DOSBox_AGA.lha - 0.74.032 - misc/emu - 931K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.032 - misc/emu - 931K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
device-streams.lha - 2.1.0 - disk/misc - 88K - blkcopy RDB part file/stream, dd-like - (readme)
imp3.lha - 3.382 - mus/play - 40K - Do stuff on Amiga! - (readme)
SoS_robots.lha - - demo/aga - 10M - Robots by System of Sound - (readme)
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 08.10.2022 - 10:07 by AndreasM
