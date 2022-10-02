Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay RiverRaid v1.1 Reloaded - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czf7VxjiJ3I
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TFG Beast vs Aliens - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFSpvivjT2o
Ask the Amigos - September 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ml-wRwRDoW0
The Adventures of Norris Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 370
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuHNRyY2ZI4
Amiten TV: Amiga Future Nº158 - Emotiworld Amiten Games análisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DGjqLFlCoc
Amiten TV: Raspberry Pi4 Caffeine OS - RecalboxElectron - AKReal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEMByomqER0
BitBeamCannon: DaemonClaw Update: Sept 29 2022: Updated Splash Screen, New Music, and More.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=net_oEgbMBw
Checkmate cases: V3 Monitor changes and Closer to Kickstarter - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yP6SqjzPoOY
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SPACEBALLS - STATE OF THE ART (HQ) (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USTUwD_eH2c
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | VIZ: THE GAME (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rh5lvdKdd5Q
Chris Edwards Restoration: fixing a re Hamiga 3000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQYTB7YpZHk
Chris Edwards Restoration: BPlan Efika PPC MorphOS Amiga p2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6vALmJqRKQ
Chris Edwards Restoration: What The F pu is in Steve's a1200
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-l7A3frtZY
Chris Edwards Restoration: 3000T from Mr Jack finished!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMNDoK5GrEA
Hold and Modify: You did WHAT to your Amiga 2500?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZiaEWmH4io
Detector Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhU58uRhjf8
King's Bounty (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxYr-R6OiJE
MIGs Yesterchips: 5 Minuten - 2x Compact Flash im Amiga 2000 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hP8GHNJDwZc
OldAndNewVideoGames: How to Play Amiga Games in a Browser (on any OS) 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DR-X1pwULf4
OMEGA12001: Star Wars: Jedi Knight games on AmigaOS4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fsxv1DBieMc
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 03 - Zu blöd für Lieferverträge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYuYtB8s6sw
Retro Gaming Crew: Factor 5: Kult-Entwickler sprechen über ihren größten Hit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZhHc7Ynx2Y
Retro Gaming Crew: DragonBox Shop: Zubehör, Mods und neue Spiele für alte und neue Retro-Konsolen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1sM_cK75nc
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon - Part II: The Amiga 600 - You will never believe, what I found inside!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF0fGWIwErk
RetroGamingMusic: Wings of Death game music Stage 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flNz9l3vFxY
RobSmithDev: How to Configure DrawBridge and WinUAE - Real Floppy Disks in WinUAE using the FloppyBridge Plugin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAUrfksx8VU
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vogue - Utilities #1.1 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yFNKb-9cns
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Desire - Black and White (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diJstm7aHXs&t=13s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: LSD - 32se v2.7 cracktro (2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwuVGGGbjeg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cascade - Pack 18 (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGwwuEvxM2M
Scene World Magazine: Scene World Podcast Episode #149 - Espacio Tec
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGnskpM7_ds
Scene World Magazine: Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Assemble Entertainment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3B3UHO5I5fk
The Amiga Show: The Amiga Show Episode 08: May '86
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWI-s_lHtjs
Thomaniac: #1899 Der CD-RUMtreiber #67: Aminet 21 #01 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7iqYX3O9i0
USER CONTROL: Neues zur ZZ9000AX unter Zorro II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMIKP0GGzIg
USER CONTROL: ZZ9000 - Die neusten Beta Grafiktreiber. Stand: 26.09.2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVXrgi7mkQ8
