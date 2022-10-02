Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay RiverRaid v1.1 Reloaded - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TFG Beast vs Aliens - 720 ComentadoAsk the Amigos - September 2022The Adventures of Norris Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 370Amiten TV: Amiga Future Nº158 - Emotiworld Amiten Games análisisAmiten TV: Raspberry Pi4 Caffeine OS - RecalboxElectron - AKRealBitBeamCannon: DaemonClaw Update: Sept 29 2022: Updated Splash Screen, New Music, and More.Checkmate cases: V3 Monitor changes and Closer to Kickstarter - Monday night live streamsCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SPACEBALLS - STATE OF THE ART (HQ) (1992)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | VIZ: THE GAME (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: fixing a re Hamiga 3000Chris Edwards Restoration: BPlan Efika PPC MorphOS Amiga p2Chris Edwards Restoration: What The F pu is in Steve's a1200Chris Edwards Restoration: 3000T from Mr Jack finished!Hold and Modify: You did WHAT to your Amiga 2500?Detector Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKing's Bounty (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMIGs Yesterchips: 5 Minuten - 2x Compact Flash im Amiga 2000 - Yesterchips MuseumOldAndNewVideoGames: How to Play Amiga Games in a Browser (on any OS) 2022OMEGA12001: Star Wars: Jedi Knight games on AmigaOS4Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 03 - Zu blöd für LieferverträgeRetro Gaming Crew: Factor 5: Kult-Entwickler sprechen über ihren größten HitRetro Gaming Crew: DragonBox Shop: Zubehör, Mods und neue Spiele für alte und neue Retro-KonsolenRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon - Part II: The Amiga 600 - You will never believe, what I found inside!RetroGamingMusic: Wings of Death game music Stage 5RobSmithDev: How to Configure DrawBridge and WinUAE - Real Floppy Disks in WinUAE using the FloppyBridge Pluginrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vogue - Utilities #1.1 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Desire - Black and White (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: LSD - 32se v2.7 cracktro (2021)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cascade - Pack 18 (1988)Scene World Magazine: Scene World Podcast Episode #149 - Espacio TecScene World Magazine: Scene World Replay Gamescom 2022 - Interview with Assemble EntertainmentThe Amiga Show: The Amiga Show Episode 08: May '86Thomaniac: #1899 Der CD-RUMtreiber #67: Aminet 21 #01 [Amiga]USER CONTROL: Neues zur ZZ9000AX unter Zorro IIUSER CONTROL: ZZ9000 - Die neusten Beta Grafiktreiber. Stand: 26.09.2022