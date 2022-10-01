Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
vlink.lha - development/cross - 0.17a - 176 KB - 25.09.2022 - A portable linker, written in ANSI-C
amoskittens.lha - development/language - 0.9 - 2 MB - 28.09.2022 - Amos the kitten is amos basic interpreter
cppcheck.lha - development/utility - 2.8r1 - 3 MB - 23.09.2022 - A static analysis tool for C/C++ code
wormwars.lha - game/action - 9.3 - 1 MB - 24.09.2022 - Advanced snake/Tron game
dungeonofchess.lha - game/board - 1.0 - 13 MB - 30.09.2022 - Simple game written with usage of Shaders & OGL3
cromagrally.lha - game/driving - 3.0.0 - 125 MB - 29.09.2022 - Wildest racing game since man invented the wheel!
devilutionx.lha - game/roleplaying - V1.4.1 - 11 MB - 26.09.2022 - DevilutionX - SDL Port of Diablo and Hellfire
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.01 - 4 MB - 26.09.2022 - Multi-game Character Editor
libsfml.lha - library/misc - 2.5.1 - 5 MB - 25.09.2022 - Simple and Fast Multimedia Library
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 2.0.3r3 - 1 MB - 26.09.2022 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua and SDL
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 9.0.583 - 14 MB - 26.09.2022 - The ubiquitous text editor
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 01.10.2022 - 08:53 by AndreasM
