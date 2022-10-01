Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Philippe Rimauro MirageImager_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 16 KB / Sep 28 2022
Philippe Rimauro Amdrum_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 8 KB / Sep 28 2022
Philippe Rimauro TMPI-Speech_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 17 KB / Sep 27 2022
Ola Söder Vim_9.0.583.lha (Text/Edit) 14 MB / Sep 27 2022
Philippe Rimauro SSA-1_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 14 KB / Sep 27 2022
George Sokianos LiteXL_2.0.3r3.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / Sep 26 2022
Stefan Haubenthal Re2c_3.0.lha (Development/GeekGadgets) 7 MB / Sep 25 2022
Philippe Rimauro Dandanator_1.0.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 680 KB / Sep 25 2022
Philippe Rimauro DKTr-Speech_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 24 KB / Sep 25 2022
Philippe Rimauro Willy_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 24 KB / Sep 25 2022
Philippe Rimauro Nova_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 10 KB / Sep 25 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal WormWars_9.3.lha (Games/Action) 944 KB / Sep 25 2022
Carsten Siegner CloudDav_1.6.lha (Network/Streaming) 500 KB / Sep 24 2022
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.2.lha (Network/Web) 27 MB / Sep 24 2022
BeWorld Woof!_10.3.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Sep 24 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 01.10.2022 - 08:53 by AndreasM
