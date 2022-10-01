The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
dosbox.i386-aros.lha - emulation/computer - 0.74 - 2 MB - 27.09.2022 - Dosbox a PC Emulator
sdlscav-145.4.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 145.4 - 384 KB - 26.09.2022 - Lode Runner clone
drawer-app.lha - graphics/icon - 1.1 - 171 KB - 26.09.2022 - Collection of Drawer Icons for App Gorillaz Style
icongamegorillazdrawer.lha - graphics/icon - 1.1 - 352 KB - 28.09.2022 - Collection of Drawer Game Icons Gorillaz Style
arzip.i386-aros.zip - utility/archive - 0.1 - 153 KB - 29.09.2022 - arZip zip file archiver
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 01.10.2022 - 08:53 by AndreasM
