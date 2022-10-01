Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Nova.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 11K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
Willy.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 24K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
CloudDav_1.6.lha - 1.6 - comm/net - 501K - A WebDav client - (readme)
WormWars-OS4.lha - 9.3 - game/actio - 1.1M - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWars.lha - 9.3 - game/actio - 897K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWarsMOS.lha - 9.3 - game/actio - 944K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
F1GP2022Carset.lha - 0.1 ITL - game/data - 15K - 2022 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
LN4Lv7.lha - - mods/misc - 2.6M - LN4Lv7 4ch MED track by HKvalhe - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.01 - game/edit - 4.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.01 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 3.9 beta: - util/misc - 1.9M - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha - 9.0.583 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha - 9.0.583 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.01 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
Amdrum.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 8K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
MirageImager.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 17K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
PatchWork.lha - 1.0 - dev/debug - 48K - Validate library calls with AutoDocs - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.4M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Reqtools-Wide.lha - 39.4 - util/libs - 44K - Double Width Reqtools - (readme)
UHCGUI-Current.lha - 0.92 - util/wb - 58K - GUI frontend for the UHC-Tools package - (readme)
WormWars-AROS.zip - 9.3 - game/actio - 701K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 01.10.2022 - 08:53 by AndreasM
Back to previous page