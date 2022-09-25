Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Floppy Drive Swapper from AmigaKit Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8HYSTDQthA
Alles Spielkram: Feeling von früher, Erweiterungen von heute - Mein Retro-Erinnerungs-Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlhNuhBNdWM
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Keyboard Restauration - Howto Teil 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xK7VLaQAWf8
Alles Spielkram: Superfrog - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K90h5EMnyxw
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Venus The Flytrap - World 4: The Wood World - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAWwZJygTrA
amigaoldskool: Bringing back the Amiga years A500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvpKSmPBFh8
AMIGASYSTEM: Preview Install AROS One v1.9 and Change of Icons System
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqPstn9171M
AMIGASYSTEM: Partitioning Pendrive/SD/HD on AMiGA or WinUE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MGzOz-JSWg
Simulcra is a hidden Amiga gem! Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 369
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7iew9PfzgU
Checkmate cases : Checkmate 1500 plus special PS2 pack update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJChtBdW0EU
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | MEGA LO MANIA (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX3P53kVUFU
Chris Edwards Restoration: Picasso IV RTG video card on Amiga 3000/4000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPoyfJ4NMNM
Chris Edwards Restoration: Quadruple TP2 - Tims Amiga 3000 Tower all fixed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0VRro8PMFY
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Pinball Dreams - 1992 - Digital Illusions - Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tximeMX6zII
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Slam Tilt - 1996 - Liquid Dezign & 21st Century - Amiga - @ Classic Videogames LIVE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1pG0IedQW4
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Pinball Dreams - Highscore-Jagd - 102 Millionen muss ich knacken!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT7OjNBT7lY
Dan Wood: Turn an Old Mac Into a High-End Amiga - MorphOS 3.17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97qcyuX1cV0
Deathstar: ReelDeck Preview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qcMzlp28c0
Last Ninja 4 Level 7 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv7 Brisbane Forest Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVD5FExBYjM
Denaris Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FKcKud95bk
Lure of the Temptress (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnAv_LbG4sY
Mister JBAM: [JEUX] Return to Monkey Island
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IJokhMrejg
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 10: 1995 - Nice, Decent, Good but not Great!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-cthCynA6g
Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Giana Sisters 2016 Version 1.2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnykm2muV8g
09 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 08
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGhf23cU4Zg
Phaze101: [ITA] 32 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8QO69RYxgc
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 32 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz_kWTJ_OCk
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 02 - Läuft nicht alles nach Plan!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axuGCu2aSJ0
Retro und Games: Amiga Mini Mod OHNE Mini (AGS2 auf WinUAE)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E525_8K75k
RetroDemoScene: Cocoon - MMXXII - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EL7DSdtA4Rk
RetroGamingMusic: Monkey Island Theme OST Live Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7n_MEuLG4k0
RetroGamingMusic: Midweek Suprise Livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6aUc7mjPcI
RetroGamingMusic: Midweek Suprise Livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF4897Tdwhs
RetroGamingMusic: Midweek Suprise Livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zKHyaxo-tM
RetroGamingMusic: Weekend Practice Livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4IWQTaKolA
RetroGamingMusic: Weekend Practice Wings of Death Stage 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkUXZCdX3po
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkXEy_DdsEo
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Stellar - Darkroom (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVEz1OE7M_c
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Genestealers - Holy Smoke Pack #1 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U14ric9LwfI&t=17s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Zenon - 40k Intro for Assembly '94 (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGzuDMRaeJw&t=16s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Stellar - Darkroom (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVEz1OE7M_c
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Desire - Black and White (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diJstm7aHXs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Coast - Premiere Decoder (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-5lxXK2f4U
Thomaniac: #1895 Amiga Time!...Hard 'n' Heavy: Der Name ist Programm!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S04TIVQKheQ
Torque: Return to Monkey Island #001 - Das Kultspiel ist zurück! Gameplay und erste Eindrücke!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5frdAXE_iU
Published 25.09.2022 - 12:14 by AndreasM
