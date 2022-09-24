Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amoskittens.lha - development/language - 0.8 - 2 MB - 18.09.2022 - Amos the kitten is amos basic interpreter
cppcheck.lha - development/utility - 2.8r1 - 3 MB - 23.09.2022 - A static analysis tool for C/C++ code
blobwarsattrition.lha - game/action - 1.2.2r2 - 2 MB - 19.09.2022 - A 2D mission and and objective-based platform game
chess-sdl2.lha - game/board - 1.0 - 5 MB - 18.09.2022 - Chess Game for AmigaOS4/SDL2
opensupaplex.lha - game/puzzle - 1.0 - 22 MB - 18.09.2022 - Open Source version of 90's game Supaplex
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.35 - 14 MB - 19.09.2022 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
uhctools.lha - utility/misc - 1.6 - 48 KB - 18.09.2022 - UHC Tools installer
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 24.09.2022 - 09:42 by AndreasM
