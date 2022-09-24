Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Carsten Siegner CloudDav_1.5.lha (Network/Streaming) 491 KB / Sep 23 2022
Filip Maryjañski DevilutionX_1.4.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 6 MB / Sep 23 2022
George Sokianos BlobWars-Attrition_1.2.2r2.lha (Games/Platform) 380 KB / Sep 20 2022
Patrik Axelsson & David Eriksson UHCTools_1.6.lha (Misc) 47 KB / Sep 18 2022
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.1.lha (Network/Web) 27 MB / Sep 18 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 24.09.2022 - 09:42 by AndreasM
