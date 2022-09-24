 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.

The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 24.09.2022 - 09:42 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Lost Treasures of Infocom II, The PC Games 11/92 - 19.09.2022
Amazon: Guardians of Eden PC Games 1/93 - 19.09.2022
Red Baron: Mission Builder PC Games 1/93 - 19.09.2022
Gold Quest VI: Im Bann der sieben Drachen Lotek64 Nr. 63 - 19.09.2022
Lotek64 Nr. 63 - 19.09.2022
ST-Computer 5/93 - 19.09.2022
c't 1/93 - 19.09.2022
c't 2/93 - 19.09.2022
Dragon Crystal ASM 2/92 - 17.09.2022
Kaiser ASM 2/92 - 17.09.2022
Manager ASM 2/92 - 17.09.2022
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Eric the Unready PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Might and Magic V: Dark Side of Xeen PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Super Cauldron PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare PC Games 8/2001 - 17.09.2022
Half-Life: Blue Shift PC Games 8/2001 - 17.09.2022
Crazy Taxi PC Games 9/2002 - 17.09.2022
Emergency 3 PC Games 3/2005 - 17.09.2022
Hearts of Iron II PC Games 3/2005 - 17.09.2022
Gold Games 8 PC Games 3/2005 - 17.09.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

