Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lost Treasures of Infocom II, The PC Games 11/92 - 19.09.2022
Amazon: Guardians of Eden PC Games 1/93 - 19.09.2022
Red Baron: Mission Builder PC Games 1/93 - 19.09.2022
Gold Quest VI: Im Bann der sieben Drachen Lotek64 Nr. 63 - 19.09.2022
Lotek64 Nr. 63 - 19.09.2022
ST-Computer 5/93 - 19.09.2022
c't 1/93 - 19.09.2022
c't 2/93 - 19.09.2022
Dragon Crystal ASM 2/92 - 17.09.2022
Kaiser ASM 2/92 - 17.09.2022
Manager ASM 2/92 - 17.09.2022
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Eric the Unready PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Might and Magic V: Dark Side of Xeen PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Super Cauldron PC Games 9/93 - 17.09.2022
Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare PC Games 8/2001 - 17.09.2022
Half-Life: Blue Shift PC Games 8/2001 - 17.09.2022
Crazy Taxi PC Games 9/2002 - 17.09.2022
Emergency 3 PC Games 3/2005 - 17.09.2022
Hearts of Iron II PC Games 3/2005 - 17.09.2022
Gold Games 8 PC Games 3/2005 - 17.09.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 24.09.2022 - 09:42
