The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
bochs.i386-aros.lha - emulation/computer - 2.4.5 - 11 MB - 21.09.2022 - X86 PC Emulator
dosbox.i386-aros.lha - emulation/computer - 0.73 - 2 MB - 21.09.2022 - Dosbox 0.73 for AROS x86
janus-uae-v2.i386-aros.lha - emulation/computer - 3.2.0 - 19 MB - 21.09.2022 - Amiga 68k Emulator Fork of WinUAE 3.2.0
eaqne.lzx - game/adventure - 1.00 - 15 MB - 19.09.2022 - Adventure point and click with detectives, crimes
color-lines.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 0.6 - 1 MB - 19.09.2022 - Arrange 5 same color balls in line.
webptools124_aros.lha - library/misc - 1.2.4 - 4 MB - 19.09.2022 - encode/decode images in WebP format
uhctools.i386-aros.lha - utility/misc - 1.6 - 48 KB - 19.09.2022 - UHC Tools installer
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 24.09.2022 - 09:41 by AndreasM
