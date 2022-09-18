Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Commodore Amiga CDTV Upgrade Extravaganza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnRnmijC4sg
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Keyboard Restauration - Howto Teil 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4phu3c5ZM4Q
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 3: The Dead City - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ0dgvPho5M
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay AlienBreed3D 2 AGA Mod 2022 - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRS2ezd9t7Y
Thunderhawk AH-73M Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 368
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPmjj5N_-74
BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcnUMQhOz3Q
Cammy: An update on the Amiga game I'm working on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBZKaeuzhMk
Checkmate cases: Is my 35 year old Amiga 1000 still a viable machine?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgEYTaG6qf4
Checkmate cases: Update on Monitor and AROS full system coming - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeorjPAwRGA
Chris Edwards Restoration: CDTV ram and scsi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOC_a10dXcw
Classic Videogames RADIO - Jukebox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHl7_3g5ArM
Deathstar: Atris - RTG Amiga Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ-Qwm8YyJ8
Graeme Cowie: Devils Temple | WIP | Amiga 500 Game 2022 | Final Stage & Ending
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0Wv4X8ylXI
Helge Kvalheim: RadeonHD v5 Amiga driver confusion reactions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_CL3-ywkQE
Hold and Modify: YOUR COMPUTER SUCKED. Amiga was better.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKpSHLg1pro
Demon Blue Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abUy-3ZE8qo
G-LOC R360 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxoXZi-i9oA
LemonTubeAmiga 2022 Waffle Video - Live from Amiga Island
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQhJo_kZgQg
MIGs Yesterchips: 5 Minuten - Commodore A590 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SKyNlRg1yY
Mister JBAM: [Amiga] Alors la vampire ? Cela donne quoi en septembre 2022 ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qclaHtxyeJs
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Games Pickup Video With Gameplay - Morgan Just Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFzqZbKn1eA
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Sports Stream - F17 Challenge / PGA Tour / Final Blow / Speedball / Great Courts 2 / Sensi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv55Xnx5WtE
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 9: 1994 - Still a great year, but clearly over the peak... Or was it?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xejLDMwsbM
Phaze101: AProcessing Episode 03, an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi for Demos/Intros coding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyHEOAbQoLs
Phaze101: [ITA] 31 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBsYn-mBliQ
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 31 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIoy2pB5e7M
Pretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - Amiga Joker 7/94 [re.read] 19.07.2022 [German/Deutsch]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHMrFyYFSoo
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 01 - Neuer Versuch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwgStfVhFZ8
Retro B8: Commodore Amiga Collection - Part Three - 10 Amazing Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrJEwYivTqg
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon (10 x A500, A500+ boards PLUS A600) Part I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-ETMC1HY34
Retro und Games: Die größten Amiga Games (Diskettenversion)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spwFs6oeImg
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsOBLKjr6bc
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8. ENDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGP3jeP-TEg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vanish - Little Meeting (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10JInjRAr7k
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Light - Another Lame Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNJtpgPkeEE
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Genestealers - Holy Smoke Pack #1 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U14ric9LwfI
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Zenon - 40k Intro for Assembly '94 (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGzuDMRaeJw
Thomaniac: #1888 Amiga Time!...Jump Machine: Unfair und sperrig! [Amiga 500]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysnmOQn3aF0
Thomaniac: #1892 Der CD-RUMtreiber #66: Aminet 18 #03 [Original Amiga 2000]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRyqUQM7YgE
