Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Commodore Amiga CDTV Upgrade ExtravaganzaAlles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Keyboard Restauration - Howto Teil 1AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 3: The Dead City - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay AlienBreed3D 2 AGA Mod 2022 - Commodore Amiga - 720Thunderhawk AH-73M Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 368BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 5Cammy: An update on the Amiga game I'm working on.Checkmate cases: Is my 35 year old Amiga 1000 still a viable machine?Checkmate cases: Update on Monitor and AROS full system coming - Monday night live streamsChris Edwards Restoration: CDTV ram and scsiClassic Videogames RADIO - JukeboxDeathstar: Atris - RTG Amiga GameplayGraeme Cowie: Devils Temple | WIP | Amiga 500 Game 2022 | Final Stage & EndingHelge Kvalheim: RadeonHD v5 Amiga driver confusion reactionsHold and Modify: YOUR COMPUTER SUCKED. Amiga was better.Demon Blue Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageG-LOC R360 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLemonTubeAmiga 2022 Waffle Video - Live from Amiga IslandMIGs Yesterchips: 5 Minuten - Commodore A590 - Yesterchips MuseumMister JBAM: [Amiga] Alors la vampire ? Cela donne quoi en septembre 2022 ?Morgan Just Games: Amiga Games Pickup Video With Gameplay - Morgan Just GamesMorgan Just Games: Amiga Sports Stream - F17 Challenge / PGA Tour / Final Blow / Speedball / Great Courts 2 / SensiOldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 9: 1994 - Still a great year, but clearly over the peak... Or was it?Phaze101: AProcessing Episode 03, an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi for Demos/Intros codingPhaze101: [ITA] 31 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 31 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development CoursePretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - Amiga Joker 7/94 [re.read] 19.07.2022 [German/Deutsch]Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 01 - Neuer VersuchRetro B8: Commodore Amiga Collection - Part Three - 10 Amazing GamesRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga Repairathon (10 x A500, A500+ boards PLUS A600) Part IRetro und Games: Die größten Amiga Games (Diskettenversion)RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 14RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8. ENDErtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vanish - Little Meeting (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Light - Another Lame Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Genestealers - Holy Smoke Pack #1 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Zenon - 40k Intro for Assembly '94 (1994)Thomaniac: #1888 Amiga Time!...Jump Machine: Unfair und sperrig! [Amiga 500]Thomaniac: #1892 Der CD-RUMtreiber #66: Aminet 18 #03 [Original Amiga 2000]