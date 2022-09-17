Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
rave.lha - audio/edit - 1.3 - 2 MB - 13.09.2022 - An editor for mono/stereo audio files
amoskittens.lha - development/language - 0.8 - 2 MB - 10.09.2022 - Amos the kitten is amos basic interpreter
a1xe_hardware_fixes.zip - document/tutorial - - 796 KB - 14.09.2022 - Official Eyetech AmigaOne XE USB & DMA fix docs
ciagent.lha - emulation/misc - 0.5 - 171 KB - 09.09.2022 - Minimal CIA resources and hardware simulator
eaqne.lzx - game/adventure - 1.00 - 15 MB - 13.09.2022 - Adventure point and click with detectives, crimes
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.0 - 4 MB - 14.09.2022 - Multi-game Character Editor
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.34 - 14 MB - 12.09.2022 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
ign-addon-ods.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.37 - 212 KB - 11.09.2022 - Ignition addon for access ods-files
ign-addon-xlsx.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.10 - 301 KB - 11.09.2022 - Ignition addon for access xlsx-files
ignition-src.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.21 - 1 MB - 11.09.2022 - A modern spreadsheet (source)
ignition.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.21 - 5 MB - 11.09.2022 - A modern spreadsheet
yt.lha - video/misc - 2.4 - 799 KB - 15.09.2022 - YouTube URL Extractor script
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 17.09.2022 - 11:59 by AndreasM
