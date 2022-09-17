Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin EAQNE_demo.lzx (Games/Adventure) 15 MB / Sep 15 2022
Philippe Rimauro ACE_1.25.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Sep 15 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.0.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Sep 13 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.11.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Sep 13 2022
BeWorld Protrekkr_2.6.3r2.lha (Audio/Tracker) 22 MB / Sep 11 2022
Cowcat Doom3-ProjectUAC_r6_2.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 6 MB / Sep 09 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 17.09.2022 - 11:59 by AndreasM
Back to previous page