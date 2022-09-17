Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
RETURN Nr. 50 - 14.09.2022
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 11 - 14.09.2022
Kult-Buch: Das ABC der Videospiele Level 2 - 13.09.2022
Amiga Future Nr. 158 - 11.09.2022
Betrayal at Krondor PC Games 8/93 - 11.09.2022
Eishockey Manager PC Games 8/93 - 11.09.2022
Guppy PC Games 8/93 - 11.09.2022
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame PC Games 8/93 - 11.09.2022
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective Volume III PC Games 8/93 - 11.09.2022
Age of Wonders PC Games 1/2000 - 11.09.2022
Hype: The Time Quest PC Games 1/2000 - 11.09.2022
Creatures 3 PC Games 1/2000 - 11.09.2022
Star Wars - Pit Droids PC Games 1/2000 - 11.09.2022
Chessmaster 7000 PC Games 1/2000 - 11.09.2022
DogDay PC Games 2/98 - 11.09.2022
Shadow Master PC Games 2/98 - 11.09.2022
Ultimate Race Pro PC Games 2/98 - 11.09.2022
Test Drive 4 PC Games 2/98 - 11.09.2022
Cover: Phelios - 09.09.2022
Cover: Langrisser II - 09.09.2022
Cover: Mamono Hunter Yohko: Makai Kara no Tenkosei - 09.09.2022
Cover: Phantasy Star II - 09.09.2022
Cover: Phantasy Star III - 09.09.2022
Cover: Phantasy Star IV - 09.09.2022
Cover: Psy-O-Blade - 09.09.2022
Cover: Quackshot - 09.09.2022
Cover: Soleil - 09.09.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 17.09.2022
