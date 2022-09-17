Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
croaker.lha - 1.0 - game/actio - 120K - Amphibian survival game. - (readme)
NewsCoaster_FR.lha - 2.0 - comm/news - 20K - French catalogs for NewsCoaster 1.61 - (readme)
ign-AddOn-ODS.lha - 0.37 - biz/spread - 212K - ignition addon for access ods-files - (readme)
ign-AddOn-XLSX.lha - 0.10 - biz/spread - 301K - ignition addon for access xlsx-files - (readme)
ignition-src.lha - 1.21 - biz/spread - 1.2M - Sourcecode ignition 1.21 - (readme)
ignition.lha - 1.21 - biz/spread - 4.9M - a modern spreadsheet - (readme)
nblood.lha - 1.4 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Blood Amiga Port - (readme)
RNOEffects_68k_FPU.lha - 1.4 - gfx/edit - 5.6M - Image processing program - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.0 - game/edit - 3.4M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 3.8 beta: - util/misc - 1.9M - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
ZitaFTPServer.lha - 1.34 - comm/tcp - 14M - A fast and secure FTP(S) server. - (readme)
DoomSndLibs.lha - - game/shoot - 31K - New Sound & Music Libraries for DOOM ports - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.0 - game/edit - 3.7M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
ACE-MorphOS.lha - 1.25 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator - (readme)
ColorPicker.lha - 1.0 - util/wb - 8K - tool for get color from Workbench screen - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.0 - game/edit - 4.0M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
dS-tpro.lha - 1.0 - text/bfont - 123K - high res topaz font for square pixels - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 17.09.2022 - 11:59 by AndreasM
