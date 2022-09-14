Amilator für den X64 (64Bit) Computer. Amilator ist eine Barebones-Linux-Installation (auf einem Speicherstick), die FS-UAE als Emulator ausführt. Es bootet direkt in FS-UAE und das konfigurierte Amiga-System.
Update auf Kernel 5.10.0-18, und kleinere Paket-Updates.
https://amiga.vk3heg.net/?p=95
Amilator-X64 Update veröffentlicht
Published 14.09.2022 - 10:48 by AndreasM
