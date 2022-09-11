Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Elbox FastATA MK-V Hard Drive Controller for the Amiga 1200 Review - working with AmigaOS 3.21Alles Spielkram: Welchen Monitor für welchen Amiga?Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 4 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Croaker - Commodore Amiga - 720Amiga Future: Kick The Sofa by Focus Design - Amiga Future 158Amiga Future: The Bitmap Rasters by Abyss - Amiga Future 158Amiga Future: NH 005 The Red - Amiga Future 158Amiga Future: Unicode Attac by Five Finger Punch - Amiga Future 158Amiga Future: The Martini Effect by FLEX - Amiga Future 158AMIGASYSTEM: AmiTube Aros One x86 Runs MP4/MP3Best and worst Cinemaware game? Ask the Amigos - July 2022Paradroid 90 Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 367Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore CDTV RGB2HDMI and DB9 mouseChris Edwards Restoration: Quaduple T Tim's Amiga 3000T P1Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 4/6]Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 5/6]Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 6/6]Gerion79: Thunderhawk AH-73M (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGoodThings Development / Tutorial 002 / Amiga Forever installierenGraeme Cowie: Devil's Temple Stage 9 | WIP | New Amiga OCS GameGraeme Cowie: Devils Temple Stage 8 | WIP | Upcoming OCS GameHold and Modify: I Shouldn't Be Doing This On My Amiga.Defender II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMotorbike Madness Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMonstershark-Media: Battle Chess // A500 Mini // Robosaurus SpielothekOldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 8: 1993 - Was 1993 really the best year for Amiga gaming?Paddys Retro Kanal: A570 - Amiga CD Laufwerk mit 2MB ErweiterungsspeicherPhaze101: AProcessing Episode 02, an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi for Demos/Intros codingRetro und Games: Amiga Mini Mod (the A500 Hack-Multi Emulator mit Pandory)RetroGamingMusic: Flimbos Quest Music by Reyn OuwehandRetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 13RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 50rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Palace - Happy Birthday Urk (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Paradox - Sierra Soccer World Challenge cracktro (1994)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Symbiosis - Intro (1991)Saberman:Commodore Amiga -=Crap Box 13=- demopackSaberman: Commodore Amiga -=Crap Box 14=- demopack