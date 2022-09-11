Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Elbox FastATA MK-V Hard Drive Controller for the Amiga 1200 Review - working with AmigaOS 3.21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGxG1xWRPIU
Alles Spielkram: Welchen Monitor für welchen Amiga?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpYNPpF5Bp0
Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 4 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D686Y70LG1I
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Croaker - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7KpOtD67LU
Amiga Future: Kick The Sofa by Focus Design - Amiga Future 158
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hpSzZbL3XQ
Amiga Future: The Bitmap Rasters by Abyss - Amiga Future 158
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CLYqGVekeI
Amiga Future: NH 005 The Red - Amiga Future 158
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQBdKEzIJvs
Amiga Future: Unicode Attac by Five Finger Punch - Amiga Future 158
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbtECK94CgI
Amiga Future: The Martini Effect by FLEX - Amiga Future 158
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbzp3M3mgtc
AMIGASYSTEM: AmiTube Aros One x86 Runs MP4/MP3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCK5Bk1mihI
Best and worst Cinemaware game? Ask the Amigos - July 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4TDUrE4PKM
Paradroid 90 Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 367
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZrLdU43sa0
Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore CDTV RGB2HDMI and DB9 mouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-lbP7zU4n8
Chris Edwards Restoration: Quaduple T Tim's Amiga 3000T P1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9TrB1uQwfE
Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 4/6]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq-acLq6LyE
Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 5/6]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl0Yg9ohDw4
Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 6/6]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJLWodA3llk
Gerion79: Thunderhawk AH-73M (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bev1dhOj488
GoodThings Development / Tutorial 002 / Amiga Forever installieren
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liMxr1bcpvQ
Graeme Cowie: Devil's Temple Stage 9 | WIP | New Amiga OCS Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=307ooTJnNTA
Graeme Cowie: Devils Temple Stage 8 | WIP | Upcoming OCS Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aswXyiXmH8A
Hold and Modify: I Shouldn't Be Doing This On My Amiga.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LW6ALSQBqxc
Defender II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvP1QQX98po
Motorbike Madness Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-APaHUqK68
Monstershark-Media: Battle Chess // A500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtSnsA_PRto
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 8: 1993 - Was 1993 really the best year for Amiga gaming?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jPTV5khvlM
Paddys Retro Kanal: A570 - Amiga CD Laufwerk mit 2MB Erweiterungsspeicher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5MQM0Ae_j4
Phaze101: AProcessing Episode 02, an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi for Demos/Intros coding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxvBYoUWRs8
Retro und Games: Amiga Mini Mod (the A500 Hack-Multi Emulator mit Pandory)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAT5GfkT1As
RetroGamingMusic: Flimbos Quest Music by Reyn Ouwehand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=focuo0UFRno
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBpMm-NAvFA
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjaoNI2qVm8
RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FwURTULa8A
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Palace - Happy Birthday Urk (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu8Uw5Huk7w
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Paradox - Sierra Soccer World Challenge cracktro (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDHPj2Dk3TY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Symbiosis - Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WfRiwbiP3Y
Saberman:Commodore Amiga -=Crap Box 13=- demopack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1qCZCnQN6M
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Crap Box 14=- demopack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqdtIIme_Fk
