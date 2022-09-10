Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Cowcat Doom3-ProjectUAC_r6_2.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 6 MB / Sep 09 2022
bigfoot TinyGL-Update-2022-09-08.lha (System/Update) 4 MB / Sep 08 2022
Antoine Dubourg HotBorder_1.10.lha (System/Ambient/Commodities) 38 KB / Sep 06 2022
Bernd Assenmacher LHArchiver_1.5.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Sep 05 2022
Marcus Sackrow AmiTube_1.3.lha (Multimedia) 450 KB / Sep 04 2022
Belavi Team Asterix-CaesarChallenge_OpenBOR.lha (Games/Action) 41 MB / Sep 02 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 was released on the September 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 10.09.2022 - 09:41 by AndreasM
Back to previous page